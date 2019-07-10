They landed a big catcher commit out of Kentucky this week with Colin Burgess committing Wednesday after receiving his full release from Wichita State, where he was originally committed.

Coaches never stop recruiting, and it paid off for the Gamecocks in the 2019 class.

“I was going to Wichita State to go play with Coach (Todd) Butler and (Sammy) Esposito and they’re no longer there,” Burgess said. “Then, after I wanted to leave there, I didn’t have many options and I had my summer coach contact a couple schools that needed catchers and South Carolina was one of them.”

After that it was a quick process that landed him at South Carolina with him taking a visit to Columbia and committing not soon after that.

He only took two visits after reopening his recruitment and South Carolina made a better impression on the trip.

“The only school I went on a visit to besides South Carolina was Indiana and I liked South Carolina’s facilities better and the coaches,” Burgess said.

Another reason Burgess liked South Carolina was so much was the advice of a current member of the team.

Burgess played summer baseball with John Gilreath and the lefty was able to give him a glimpse of what it would be like to play at South Carolina if he committed.

“I just asked him what he thought about his program and the coaching staff before I wanted to make any decision,” Burgess said. “He said he loved it down there and I kind of went off him a little bit.”

Burgess joins Jax Cash, Dallas Beaver and Bryant Bowen as guys committed in the 2019 class that can catch but only he and Cash are freshmen that will be there for three years; both Beaver and Bryant are graduate transfers.

They also have incumbent catcher Luke Berryhill and Wes Clarke, who can catch as well.

Burgess comes in after winning a state title at Tates Creek (Ky.) High School where he hit .388/.494/.697 with nine homers and 29 RBI as a senior.

Burgess is considered the No. 98 catcher in the 2019 class by PerfectGame and Prep Baseball Report has him as the tenth-best prospect out of Kentucky.

“They like me defensively as a catcher and how I can hit. They haven’t really said much about what will happen when I get to campus,” Burgess said. “I feel like I control the game really well with the pitchers and I help them out, keeping them relaxed.”

This is what the Gamecocks' 2019 class looks right now with those expected to enroll:

Freshmen: C, Jax Cash; C, Colin Brugess; INF, Brennan Milone; LHP, RJ Dantin; LHP Will McGregor; RHP, Brett Thomas; RHP, Trey Tujetsch; SS, Braylen Wimmer

Junior college: INF, Jeff Heinrich; INF, Shane Shifflett; OF, Noah Myers; RHP, Thomas Farr; RHP, Brannon Jordan; RHP Andy Peters; OF, Anthony Amicangelo

Grad transfers: Dallas Beaver, utility; Bryant Bowen, utility