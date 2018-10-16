With no game this Saturday, South Carolina will take a different approach to practice this week with an emphasis on developing some of the team’s younger players.

Usually Tuesday practices are the start of game plan installation, but this Tuesday’s practice will be a little different.

When South Carolina takes the practice field Tuesday, it’ll be the first time they’ve practiced since a three-point loss to Texas A&M.

“This is a huge time for them in term of reps are concerned,” Will Muschamp said. “Football’s a developmental game and to continue to have the game slow down for them and get reps for Dakereon (Joyner) and Jay (Urich).”

The Gamecocks have played a wealth of freshmen so far this season, but a few guys still haven’t seen a lot of action.

This week will be a big week for them to get more reps in practice with some reps limited during the season with coaches divvying up reps in practice in a way that gives starters the majority of time in practice.

South Carolina will practice three times—Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday— focusing on internal issues before getting the weekend off and starting Sunday on preparations for Tennessee.

That gives freshmen three extra days to make an impression and make an impression on the coaching staff.

“Continue to focus on us and what we have to do to get better,” Jake Bentley said. “It’s going to be strictly about us and whatever it takes to win football games; whatever it is. It’s an opportunity to get those younger guys involved, get more reps and see what they can do.”

One group that will get a chance to get more experience will be an offensive line group that hasn’t had much experience outside of the first group all season.

Outside of the season opener, only three reserve linemen have played: Malik Young, Chandler Farrell and Dylan Wonnum.

So entering the team’s bye week the practices will be a good chance to get the rest of a promising group more reps in practice.

“To get those guys more turns and reps, our young lineman,” Muschamp said. “Tuesday going to be a huge guys for these guys to get some reps.”

It’ll be a chance for more freshmen that have played some already this season to get more seasoned and play their way into more snaps the last half of the year.

That’s especially true for RJ Roderick, who played a lot last weekend and will see more action moving forward after a solid performance.

“I thought he did some nice things,” Muschamp said. “He just needs to get more and more snaps. The game will continue to slow down for him. He works at it; he practices the right way. He’ll continue to work at it.”

