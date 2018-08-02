GamecockCentral.com

After players had reported and were on campus, Muschamp gathered what he calls his leadership group together for a simple message: be selfish.

Will Muschamp had a rather odd message for his group of leaders Thursday, just a day before preseason camp starts.

“I told our leadership group today—and I mean this in a positive way—to be more selfish about your season,” Muschamp explained. “You can be selfish about wanting to be good, wanting to be great and winning a championship. Don’t let anybody else mess up your season, and I think that goes for all our leaders.”

Muschamp’s message, which is a little counterintuitive to the philosophies of a team sport, doesn’t focus on necessarily the individual, but being selfish for his teammates.

The Gamecocks return a lot of pieces, especially at the skill positions, from last year’s nine-win team leading a lot of players and pundits to predict at least double-digit wins this year.

Which is why Muschamp wants his players to be selfish in making sure nothing comes between the team and its annual goals of beating the SEC East and winning the state.

“We won nine games but we can win more,” A.J. Turner said. “When we have that mindset we can win more it makes you want to do more and put in more effort. We feel like we can win more than nine games. If we don’t think like that, we’re not going to be any good.”

The Gamecocks start preseason camp Friday morning with the team’s first practice roughly 30 days away from the team’s first game against Coastal Carolina.

From the start of camp until that game Sept. 1 they’ll have 23 team practices with preparations for that Coastal Carolina game not even starting until late August.

The first two weeks of camp, 16 practices into the season, will be spent on self-improvement before working on game planning against the Chanticleers.

“When we get into camp we won’t start on Coastal until school starts and we’re focusing on ourselves,” Muschamp said. “That’s one of the things I told our guys to focus on in the meeting today: it’s not about any opponents right now, it’s about South Carolina and improving every day.”

Despite returning 16 starters—eight on offense, six defensively and two special team players—they’ll be breaking in a few new freshmen that will be expected to contribute early.

Those two weeks of camp will be the freshmen’s time to learn and soak up as much as they can that way once season prep starts, they’ll be ready to compete.

“We’ll expose our guys to as much of our scheme as we can the first two weeks and then the third week we’ll start dialing back understanding we have to get ready for a game and let’s get our best four, five or six guys ready,” Muschamp said.