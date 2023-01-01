Joyner entered the program in 2018 as a Will Muschamp recruit, and will now be sing all six of his possible years of eligibility with the extra years for his redshirt in 2018 and the COVID year from 2020 adding on to his four.

South Carolina wide receiver Dakereon Joyner announced in a social media video Sunday night that he will be returning to the team in 2023 for his final season of eligibility.

Joyner has played 45 games in his South Carolina and been used all over the field, although the bulk of his stats have come in the passing game. He has caught 45 passes for 442 yards and three touchdowns, while also mixing in 364 rushing yards and four ground scores.

The highlight of his career in garnet and black so far came in the 2021 Duke's Mayo Bowl when he lined up at quarterback and completed all nine of his passes for 160 yards and a touchdown. His career passing statistics are South Carolina have him at 26-of-39 with 329 yards and the one touchdown.

Joyner's return is an important piece of the puzzle for an offense still without a lot of answers at receiver. Wide receivers Josh Vann and Jalen Brooks do not have any eligibility left, and leading receiver Antwane Wells Jr. still has a decision to make about possibly entering the NFL Draft. Xavier Legette did confirm after the Gator Bowl he will be retrning for his final season in Columbia as well.