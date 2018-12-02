He became the first of a few notable juniors with NFL decisions looming to announce his decision to return with Will Muschamp saying he doesn’t know of any other player’s decisions right now.

South Carolina received a big boost to its defensive line Sunday afternoon with Javon Kinlaw announcing he’s returning for his senior season.

“I had a couple guys on the phone today but nothing past that,” Muschamp said Saturday.

Jake Bentley and Bryan Edwards said after Saturday’s 28-3 win over Akron they still haven’t made decisions with Edwards and Deebo Samuel saying they hadn’t thought at the time about skipping the team’s bowl game.

The Gamecocks will play Virginia Dec. 29 in the Belk Bowl and as of right now, Muschamp isn’t expecting anyone to voluntarily sit for the game.

“I haven’t talked to anybody that’s given me any indication at this point,” he said. “We’ll see and visit that at the appropriate time.”

Players have until Jan. 14, 2019 to apply for special eligibility for the NFL Draft, meaning that’s when juniors have to declare by in order to be picked up by an NFL team.

They can submit paperwork beforehand and be graded by scouts, who will tell prospects if they should ultimately go pro or return for their senior seasons.

Sitting bowl games is a growing trend in college football for players going pro to sit out their team’s bowl game to prevent injury and get a head start on training for the NFL Draft.

Houston’s Ed Oliver, a projected top 10 pick, announced earlier this week he would sit out the Cougars’ bowl game this year.

While Muschamp said no one has talked to him yet, he said he wouldn’t stand in the way of what the player wants to do.

“It’s never come up,” Muschamp said. “I’m going to support the student athlete.”

As for the Gamecock team next year, they know for sure Kinlaw will be returning to the defensive line that’s played a lot of true freshmen this year.

With Keir Thomas and Kobe Smith likely returning for senior seasons and freshmen J.J. Enagbare and Rick Sandidge going into their sophomore years, Kinlaw will be another piece on what seems like a veteran and experienced defensive line.

“(He’s) a veteran player, so to speak. He’s a guy that’s really transformed his body from two years ago from 340 to now where he is. The things we talked about was being more consistent, pad level, continuing to build girth and strength. The guys’ a worker, he’s going to develop himself to what he wants to be.”