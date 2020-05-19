Right now the Coronavirus isn’t allowing players on campus, but the Gamecocks understand when they do get back to Columbia extra precautions need to be taken.

Will Muschamp doesn’t know what the future holds for football in 2020, but he and the Gamecocks are already developing contingency plans for whenever students are allowed back on campus.

“We’re going to work in pods. Only 10-12 guys are going to be in the building at a time. We’re not going to shower early on. We’ll go straight to the weight room to run and work in strength and conditioning,” he told Jimmy Hyams on WNML. “We’ll do our zoom meetings online. We’ll go through all the different things that we have to do."

The Gamecocks are currently working with the team virtually over video conferences as they try to learn Mike Bobo’s new system.

The biggest issue right now is every player not having access to full weight rooms or conditioning equipment, which would be a benefit to getting guys back on campus, whenever that might be.

Muschamp is talking with university officials and different doctors on campus to find the best protocols for keeping athletes safety on campus, which is the “most important part of this whole piece,” Muschamp said.

“Listening to our medical staff, I think our guys are safer here. It’s a much more controlled environment,” Muschamp said. “Listening to our medical staff, they think it’ll be a much better, isolated situation once guys get back on campus.”

The Gamecocks have actually allowed coaches back into the building this month with Muschamp saying they started back last week with offensive and defensive staffs splitting time at the new ops building.

Right now the offensive staff is working in the building from 8 a.m. to noon before the defensive staff comes in from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

“We social distance; we wear masks. We’re following all the protocol Governor (Henry) McMaster’s set in the state of South Carolina we’re the only people in the building other than the training staff,” he said. “So we’ve gotten back to a little more normalcy than we have before. I’m looking forward to getting our players back at some point."

The state of college football is in flux right now with no one knowing if there will be a season at all.



The SEC athletics directors will have meetings soon to see whether or not to allow athletes back on campus at some point in June with the possibility of playing football this fall with limited attendance or none at all.

“I’m not going to get into all of the what-ifs,” Muschamp said on if he’s open to playing in front of no fans. “I’ll let you guys talk about those things. At the end of the day, if it’s not safe for the fans how could it be safe for the players? That’s kind of my comment on those situations.”