And the Gamecocks are en route to getting a more-healthy team with Will Muschamp updating a few injuries on his weekly call-in show.

The South Carolina football team is on a bye week, which means a lot of the players that were previously injured using this week to get healthy.

DJ Wonnum hasn't practiced this week but has been running and working out on the sidelines and all signs point to him being available Sunday when the Gamecocks start preparing for Tennessee.



Muschamp said Wonnum is expected to play against the Volunteers next Saturday in what will be his first action since the season opener.

As for other injuries, JT Ibe, who was expected back after the bye week, will likely be sidelined for at least another week nursing a knee injury.

Nick Harvey and AJ Turner are still in the concussion protocol and Muschamp did not give a timetable for when they're expected to return.

