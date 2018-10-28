Enter to Win! We're giving away three $100 gift cards to Garnet & Black Traditions!

South Carolina will be without two defensive backs for another week, Will Muschamp said Sunday night.

Both JT Ibe and Nick Harvey will miss this weekend's game against Ole Miss coming off a knee injury and concussion, respectively.

Ibe's missed the last three games with a knee injury and Harvey's missed the last two in concussion protocol.

Randrecous Davis, who missed last night's game agianst Tennessee, has toe sprain and was a "game time decision," Muschamp said. He's hopeful that Davis will be back this week for Ole Miss preparations.

Chad Terrell had some inflammation in his knee and didn't play for the second straight week. Terrell is coming off an ACL tear he suffered in spring practice and missed essentially the first half of the season.

Jamyest Williams has a shoulder injury but should be fine moving forward.

The severity of Dennis Daley's, who left in the first quarter with an ankle injury, is still unknown and Muschamp said he'll know more in his weekly press conference Tuesday.