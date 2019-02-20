South Carolina redshirt junior offensive lineman Will Putnam is no longer listed on the official roster on the school's website, following the latest update for spring practice.

A former three-star prospect from Harriburg, N.C., Putnam did not see the field during his three seasons in Columbia.

Also of interest on the roster, redshirt senior A.J. Turner is now listed as a defensive back after playing running back for most of his career.

Turner worked at both running back and defensive back in practice leading up to the final two games of the season, seeing time on defense in both.