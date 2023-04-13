Wherever South Carolina is going to go in 2023, Will Sanders will have to be a big piece of taking it there.

It is something Sanders himself knows, and it is a big part of why his disappointing start to the season has hit him so far. So far Sanders — South Carolina’s Friday starter and a projected first-round pick in July’s MLB Draft — has a 4.72 ERA in seven starts.

And it is something Mark Kingston is very aware of too. It was part of why Kingston skipped him for a weekend in the starting rotation, holding him out of the Mississippi State series two weeks ago in what Kingston has described as a “reset” for his ace.

"We all need that at some point," Kingston said about the reset. "I've used the analogy before, sometimes your phone just gets clogged up and backed up and you need to reset it. And that's exactly what we wanted to do with Will. He's a guy that cares so much, and sometimes the guys that care the most put the most pressure on themselves, and then it just becomes harder to just relax and do what you do."

The early returns, while limited, were positive.

Sanders only pitched three innings last Thursday against LSU before a lightning delay cut his outing short, but it was as sharp as he has looked all season. He only allowed one run and two hits against the No. 1 team in the country, a run that was not entirely his fault even after LSU’s Cade Beloso advanced into scoring position on an error before coming around with two outs.

But after walks had been a recurring issue for him this season, Sanders did not issue any against the Tigers. He was more efficient with his pitch count, recording his nine on 49 pitches. And for a brief window the Gamecocks are hoping will turn into a lasting impact, he looked like his old self.

“I think it really helped me,” Sanders said about his week off. “I think it helped me, and it helped the team kind of show that we don’t need one person, it takes everybody to win a series, win a game. I think it’s really going to benefit me through the stretch and through the rest of the season.”

To Sanders' point, South Carolina has pieced together winning baseball without Sanders in top form. This pitching staff's depth makes it easier to withstand starting struggles, a luxury Kingston and pitching coach Justin Parker did not have last season. But the road ahead will almost certainly require Sanders to build off his LSU start. The Gamecocks will hit the road to take on No. 4 Vanderbilt this weekend and then host No. 3 Florida next weekend, with two more series against top-15 opponents still on the regular season schedule in May.

Any path forward for the Gamecocks not only finishing the regular season strong but also mounting a serious charge towards Omaha likely has Sanders as a centerpiece of it.

It's something he's well aware of, and ready to take on.

"I've always seen pressure as a chance to succeed," Sanders said. "Because all pressure is, is an opportunity. Pressure comes from yourself. It's not other people saying you have to do this, it's you wanting to succeed so bad you only think about, 'what happens if I don't?' Taking a reset was good for me, I think. Not necessarily that I was at that point, but I care a lot. This is what I love, this is what I want to do.

"This school has given me a lot, and I want to give it back to the coaches, the team and the city."

First pitch against the Commodores on Friday is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET with coverage on SEC Network+.

