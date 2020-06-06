The group is seasoned and chock full of veteran presences—they’re returning a handful of starters from last season—and for a new coach like Wilson, they’ve been a vital resource as Wilson continues to get acclimated to life back at South Carolina.

Rod Wilson walked on campus and into a linebacker room he openly admits knew more about the Gamecocks’ than he did.

“I’m learning from them. Those guys knew the defense better than I did when I first got here,” Wilson said. “Those guys have been doing a good job of relaying what they know. I’m feeding off them and they’re feeding off me.”

Wilson, who took over for Coleman Hutzler this February, inherited one of the more veteran groups on the entire defense and likes what he’s seen so far.



The Gamecocks did lose three-year starter T.J. Brunson but are returning two of their biggest contributors from last season in Ernest Jones and Sherrod Greene.

Jones, who was a first-year starter last season as a sophomore at middle linebacker, was a breakout star on the defense with 97 tackles—5.5 for loss and two sacks—with an interception and five passes defended.

“It’s been good. I can speak about Ernest right now,” Wilson said. “Ernest is an intelligent individual. He’s sharp; he’s smart. He’s all ball. He wants to be good, he wants to be great and I appreciate that in him.”

Greene, who’s entering his senior year, has 32 starts over three seasons and put together arguably his best season on campus in 2019 with 35 tackles. He had 6.5 for loss and forced a fumble.

He’s played primarily at one of the outside linebacker spots and will likely rep there again once practice resumes sometime this summer.

The Gamecocks also have some other guys who’ve played in Damani Staley and Rosendo Louis Jr. along with young players like Jahmar Brown and incoming freshman Mohamed Kaba.

“Sherrod’s been working hard and I can’t wait to see him continue to develop whenever we get back on the field or in weight rooms when we get back,” Wilson said. “Damani and those other guys have all been working hard and continue to get better.”

South Carolina’s team has been back on campus for a little less than a week with summer workouts set to begin Monday.

For Wilson, his meetings with his team might still be virtually but it’s one step closer to getting back in person with his guys and continue getting his group ready for the 2020 season.

“It’s been good. From what I observed the first three weeks and some practices, it’s been good. The guys are putting a lot of effort into what we’re asking them to do and investing in the attention to detail. It sucks it came to an end so abruptly with the pandemic, but they’re working really hard and the personalities are great,” Wilson said.

“It’s a room full of linebackers and being able to relate to them a little different since I’ve played the position. Just getting to know those guys, it’s a room full of personalities and I love it.”