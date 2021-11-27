Win over Clemson 'would be huge' for South Carolina program

Now the senior, nearing his 23rd birthday, gets another crack knowing what a win would mean not only for him but the South Carolina program as a whole.

The Gamecocks’ last win in this rivalry came in 2013 when Douglas was 15 and in the middle of his high school career at Mallard High School and hasn’t beat the Tigers in his career at South Carolina.

“Like coach Beamer and most of the other teammates have said: that’s not the goal. That’s not the end of our goals going to a bowl game. We want to turn this around. It’s not a rebuild year. It’s what we’re starting or the future. To help bring in recruits, change the landscape of the state and look good,” Douglas said.

“If we can look back 10 years down the road and say, ‘What was the changing point for that south Carolina team?’ this could be that changing point. We want to go out there, play hard, treat it at as another game, get up when it’s time to get up and don’t peak to early.”

Douglas and the rest of the Gamecocks—including their head coach in Shane Beamer—will be the first to say they’re treating Saturday’s Palmetto Bowl as just another game while acknowledging the added emotions and anticipation for it.

But this game—regardless of the opponent—would be big. The Gamecocks are coming off a win over Auburn to secure a bowl bid and with a win Saturday would guarantee a winning season in Beamer’s first year.

A win certainly would generate momentum and would be even bigger to do it against a rival they haven’t beaten since Steve Spurrier roamed the sideline.

“I think it would be huge. I think it could help this program for a while seeing we’re competitive and it will help the program in the long run with recruiting,” Jason Brown said. “I think it’ll definitely be huge heading into the bowl game. If we win we’d have all the confidence in the world heading into the bowl game.”

It’s definitely a massive test for South Carolina going against Clemson, which has perennial been one of the best teams in the country and still sitting at eight wins despite taking a step back in terms of overall numbers.

The Tigers’ defense is one of the best in the country and would be a big win if the Gamecocks can snap the streak and try to generate momentum heading into December.

“Us getting back to taking the state over as our state, getting back recruiting wise and going forward with recruits. For us older guys its’ about breaking that streak,” “Then getting the ball back rolling like it’s supposed to be.”

As it stands right now (Friday morning) the Gamecocks are 11.5-point underdogs but they don’t pay attention to any of that.

The players—including most of the in-state guys—are looking forward to playing in this rivalry for the first time in almost 730 days.

“We knew we’d be looked at as underdogs and we weren’t going to be anyone’s favorite. We never looked to be a favorite or looked to be favored. Every game we’re going out there with the mindset of being underdogs as is," Brad Johnson said. "That week when we’re preparing if we hear the news from the media or we’re underdogs, we don’t count too much into that. We know it all comes down to what you do on Saturday.”