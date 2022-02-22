Winthrop Preview

Who: South Carolina v. Winthrop Time/TV: 4:00 pm Tuesday. The game will be streaming on a single camera on SEC+. 78 degrees forecasted for the opening pitch. Probable Starting Pitchers: RHP Cade Austin (32.40 ERA 1.2 IP, 3 BB, 1 K) v. RHP Carter Sutton (27.00 ERA, 0.1 IP, 2 BB, O K). History: SC 21-7. The Gamecocks have won the last 6 meetings and haven't lost to the Eagles since 2015. South Carolina defeated Winthrop twice last season by a combined score of 31-12. Last Meeting: March 2, 2021, a 19-8 SC victory in Rock Hill.

For the Eagles

Winthrop is coming off a 2-1 series win at home over Eastern Michigan. The Eagles were predicted to finish 6th out of 11 in the Big South Coaches Preseason Poll. Winthrop was led last weekend by Big South Freshman of the week in catcher Jack Spyke. Spyke was on base all weekend going 4-7 with 4 walks and 2 HBP, while driving in 3 runs. The Eagles also got a solid weekend out of senior outfielder CJ Conrad who hit .364 with 3 RBIs. On the mound, don't expect to see any of Winthrop's weekend starters as they have an upcoming series with #21 Liberty beginning Friday night. The Flames took 2 of 3 from Florida in Gainesville last weekend. Eagles projected starting pitcher Carter Sutton struggled in his limited action last weekend walking 2 and giving up an earned run in just 0.1 of an inning. Eastern Michigan was aggressive on the base paths stealing 4 bases in 5 attempts. Look for the Gamecocks to be aggressive as well.

For the Gamecocks

This game is all about establishing some confidence for starter Cade Austin. Austin had rough Gamecock debut last Friday giving up 6 runs on 5 hits in just 1.2 innings of work. The staff is still high on Austin and this is a perfect opportunity for him to get some quality innings under his belt. Michael Braswell was named SEC Freshman of the Week for his play against UNCG. Braswell picked up a win while pitching a perfect 10th inning Sunday and hit .308 with 4 RBIs over the weekend. Braylen Wimmer hit .615 with 8 hits and Andrew Eyster hit .467 with 2 homeruns, (one of which saved the weekend), and 8 RBIs. This is the Gamecocks first midweek game of the season. South Carolina will travel to Rock Hill on April 20 for a rematch of tonight's game. Winthrop is the only team that South Carolina is scheduled to play twice in the midweek in 2022. The Gamecocks have 12 midweek games scheduled for 2022.

One Guy's Prediction: Gamecocks 9-4