South Carolina head coach Shane Beamer officially listed quarterback Luke Doty as questionable for the Gamecocks' season opener in three weeks after the second-year signal-caller suffered a sprained foot in practice Friday.

In a matter of hours, South Carolina's quarterback position went from pretty much settled for Week 1 to in flux with a potential battle brewing to see who starts against Eastern Illinois should Doty not be able to play.

Transfer Jason Brown and true freshman Colten Gauthier are the two other scholarship QBs on the roster with walk-on Connor Jordan also in the mix.