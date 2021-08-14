With Doty questionable for opener, Beamer gives latest on other QBs
South Carolina head coach Shane Beamer officially listed quarterback Luke Doty as questionable for the Gamecocks' season opener in three weeks after the second-year signal-caller suffered a sprained foot in practice Friday.
In a matter of hours, South Carolina's quarterback position went from pretty much settled for Week 1 to in flux with a potential battle brewing to see who starts against Eastern Illinois should Doty not be able to play.
Transfer Jason Brown and true freshman Colten Gauthier are the two other scholarship QBs on the roster with walk-on Connor Jordan also in the mix.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news