GamecockCentral.com

With three of the top five hitters out this weekend with injuries, the Gamecocks are giving a few guys some big opportunities against Tennessee.

One player’s misfortune can turn into another player’s chance to show what he can contribute.

“I’m not pulling any punches—this is their chance. When they get their opportunity, take advantage of it,” head coach Mark Kingston said. “At some point those other players will be healthy and will be back, so if you want to continue to be a part of the mix you need to play well.”

TJ Hopkins (hand), Noah Campbell (finger) and Madison Stokes (hamstring) will all miss this weekend’s series against the Vols and a few infrequent starters getting their shot.

Two already did Tuesday night and made the most of their opportunity in a 5-4 win.

Riley Hogan, making his first start of the season against Davidson, drove home the first run of the game on an RBI groundout and Justin Row finished going 3-for-3 with two extra-base hits.

He drove in two runs, both coming on a homer in the sixth inning, and he now has three shots this season in just 11 starts this season. After Stokes left Saturday’s game, a loss to Georgia, Row’s 4-for-9 with two RBI and two runs.

He’s hitting .310 this year, fourth highest on the team among the 11 hitters with at least 40 at-bats.

“He’s a guy that will continue to play, even when all our guys continue to get healthy,” Kingston said. “That’s a guy we’ll probably have in the lineup on a fairly consistent basis. He’s a winner.”

With injuries to leadoff hitters Hopkins and Campbell, Kingston’s also shuffling the lineup around to see which players can serve in that role.

Jacob Olson hit first Tuesday, going 0-for-4 with two strikeouts. Kingston said Olson’s discipline has to get better at the plate.

He thinks Olson can be a good leadoff hitter, similar to Florida’s Wil Dalton, who’s hitting .308 with 10 home runs and 16 RBI.

“I think Jake profiles best for us there because he hits better as a table setter than he does with guys in scoring position,” Kingston said. “I think his batting average when he’s leading off is .375, which is much better than any other category he’s in. ideally, that should be a good role for him.”

The Gamecocks (14-11, 1-5 SEC) will likely get Friday night starter Adam Hill back, who missed his last start with tendinitis.

They’re “cautiously optimistic” he’ll return, and Hill’s eager to get back and help out his injured team.

“We know we’re banged up, but we have the next-man-up mentality,” he said. “That’s how we’re going to approach it.”