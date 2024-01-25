BATON ROUGE, La. — Number one thousand was worth a million.

South Carolina women’s basketball secured its 1,000th win in program history in the most dramatic way possible, going on the road against the defending National Champions and spoiling the night for a record crowd at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center with a gritty 76-70 win.

On a steamy Louisiana night full of record crowds, explosive 3-pointers, brutal physicality and every possible point on the gamut of emotions reached at some point, a stolen inbounds pass of all things was the play of the night.

Trailing 67-65 with just over four minutes to go in a pulsating game, Raven Johnson stole an inbounds pass. She sprinted down court and drew a foul, something she has done all year.

But this foul carried more weight than any other. It was on LSU superstar Angel Reese.

And it was her fifth.

After trailing for over 32 of the first 34 minutes, South Carolina (18-0, 6-0 SEC) used a run through the middle portion of the final frame to force LSU coach Kim Mulkey’s hand.

Reese had four fouls, but after a Kamilla Cardoso layup gave South Carolina the lead, and it forced Mulkey to sub her back in.

South Carolina outscored LSU 11-3 after Reese fouled out, crushing the spirits of LSU (18-3, 5-2 SEC) one clutch possession at a time down the stretch.

All night the Gamecocks struggled shooting outside, starting the game with 15 misses from their first 19 attempts beyond the arc. It took someone – anyone – to return this team to its identity.

That was Bree Hall, the veteran guard who was having one of her worst nights of the year.

Then she popped a 3-pointer to put the Gamecocks up 70-67, and another one to make it 73-70 after an LSU answer.

Two shots, two daggers deep into the Bayou night.

Two stops and a clutch Johnson take at the end of the shot clock later, South Carolina had done the unthinkable.

They led for 14 seconds out of the first 34 minutes.

They faced its largest deficit ot the season in the first half.

They gave up 13 offensive rebounds.

They won anyway.

***********************************************************************

