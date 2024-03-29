ALBANY, N.Y. — Final eight, number eight, and maybe a little bit of a magic eight ball to survive.

South Carolina women’s basketball is off to the Elite Eight for the eighth time in program history and seventh time under Dawn Staley after taking out Indiana 79-75 in the Sweet 16 at MVP Arena in Albany.

The Gamecocks will try to punch their ticket back to the Final Four for the fourth year in a row against Oregon State in Sunday’s Elite Eight, a game which will tip off at 1 p.m. ET. But after what looked like the most comfortable of all possible wins, South Carolina (35-0) nearly found a way to turn it into an all-time meltdown.

The Gamecocks led 56-34 early in the second half and 61-40 6:27 to go in the third quarter, but that started a prolonged, almost unbelievable offensive funk for the best scoring team in the nation. South Carolina scored just four points the remainder of the quarter as ball movement dried up, an aggressive Indiana (26-6) defense chopped into passing lanes, and outside shots which had been flowing like nearby Niagara Falls for most of the season were nowhere to be found.

Indiana closed the third quarter on a 15-4 run to get back into the game, led by the 3-point shooting of Sydney Parrish and Chloe Moore-McNeil. The Hoosiers tacked on the first five points of the fourth quarter, and suddenly the unthinkable was happening.

The 22-point lead was down to five. An arena full of neutrals from the surrounding games on the bracket started pulling for the underdog. For the first time all season, a team full of youthful innocence which has been open about not playing with any pressure, looked tight.

With 6:36 to go and the lead down at a measly 65-60, Staley took a timeout. It will go down as the most important timeout of the year to date, one final breather where she got her team back to basics just before it was too late.

Kamilla Cardoso — who scored 13 points in the first half and feasted on Indiana’s front court while Mackenzie Holmes was in foul trouble — came down and scored a bucket everyone in Gamecock nation needed like oxygen. A couple possessions later she drew a foul and hit a free throw to take the lead back to eight.

And after Indiana’s Sara Scalia hit a corner 3-pointer to cut the lead to four, the closest the Hoosiers had been since the first quarter, Cardoso muscled her way inside and hit a crucial bucket.

She had every answer and made every big play her team needed, finishing the game with 22 points on 10-of-12 shooting.

But it was her former AAU teammate and trusty point guard who had the final answer. After Indiana cut the lead to two in the final minute and forced a Dawn Staley timeout, Raven Johnson knocked down the biggest 3-pointer of her life to restore a two-possession lead.

Two exchanges of free throws and one vicious Ashlyn Watkins block later, South Carolina survived arguably its worst half of the season and earned a chance to course correct on Sunday afternoon.

