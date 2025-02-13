Women's basketball gets back to identity in win: 'We were us'

Dawn Staley, eyes on the ultimate prize as always, was not panicked about South Carolina women’s basketball’s 66-62 loss at Texas on Sunday.

“I told somebody this earlier,” Staley started. “When did we lose at the time that we need to?”

In the vein that regular season losses are lessons to learn before the NCAA Tournament, her players took the same approach. South Carolina responded from the loss with a 101-63 drubbing of Florida, the second time this season it has turned around after a loss and blown a team out of the water well before halftime. November’s game against Iowa State was 35-3 off the tip, and this one featured a program-record tying 62 points in the first half against an SEC opponent.

Not that anyone viewed a February four-point defeat in one of the toughest environments in the sport as some sign of the sky falling or a red flag for the rest of the season, but it was still new territory to some extent. South Carolina (23-2, 11-1 SEC) had not lost a regular season conference game since 2021, and the Texas loss coupled with the UCLA defeat makes this the first regular season with two losses for the program since the 2020-21 campaign.

"A loss really makes you lock in,” Joyce Edwards said. “The word after that loss was toughness. You don't really know how tough you are until you get punched down. We got back up."

Bouncing back in furious fashion is a valuable trait for any team. But to Staley’s point about losing when it counts, it ultimately will not matter in March. There is no bouncing back from an NCAA Tournament loss, only preventing them.

How do the Gamecocks make sure they never have to pull out the ‘responding from a loss’ card again this year?

Few things in an NCAA Tournament setting will come as easily as they did Thursday night against an obviously overmatched Florida (12-13, 3-8 SEC) squad, but the principles remain intact. All year, this team’s best offense has been inside out. Getting the ball to the bigs and allowing them to either drive, or make a decision on kicking out to open shooters. Edwards scored a career-high 28 points, and Te-Hina Paopao knocked down three 3-pointers in the first four minutes.

The biggest advantage the Gamecocks will have against nearly any opponent will be its depth. South Carolina got nine different players on the floor in the first quarter, and 11 different players scored at least four points.

Depth allows you to play at a quicker pace, something else South Carolina is uniquely positioned to do given its guard talent. At one point in the second quarter the Gamecocks were rolling a four-guard lineup — something they have done in three straight games now after not attempting it at all previously — with Edwards as the post player. Short of just throwing five point guards out there and not having an inside option, it was the smallest lineup this team is capable of playing.

The Gamecocks ran the Gators off the floor with 18 fastbreak points before halftime and 27 in the game. A viable strategy for a tight game in March or April? Maybe not. A good weapon to develop and keep in your back pocket just in case a match-up or situation dictates its use? Absolutely.

“It might be a lineup we have to utilize if teams are going to go small on us,” Staley said. “We might as well get a little bit of practice in it."

Depth, transition, post play, rebounding, ball movement. This palate-cleansing win had everything.

Even if it is easier to check the boxes against Florida than it will be against a top-5 opponent, they still checked every box.

“It’s just not pressing,” Edwards said. “I feel like in Texas we weren’t really us. Florida, today, we were us. Sunday, hopefully we’re us.”

Thursday night was not a season-defining win, but it was an identity win.

