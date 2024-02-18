The most straightforward of days, a basketball coronation with stars from all over the sports world in attendance, almost turned into a disaster.

College GameDay set up shop at Colonial Life Arena to watch No. 1 South Carolina women’s basketball attempt to set the all-time SEC regular season winning streak record, with last-place Georgia on the opposing bench.

What could go wrong?

But they were very nearly treated to an entirely different kind of history, as the lowly Bulldogs led by nine points in the second half and pushed the Gamecocks to breaking point before South Carolina held on to win 70-56.

That is indeed the record, 43 straight SEC regular season victories. It is another box filled in on the home winning streak, 55 in a row now. And the magic number to clinch another SEC Championship is down to one, an opportunity to hang another banner coming Thursday night against Alabama.

Those are the facts, and they are certainly worth acknowledging.

But so are the proceeding events, the ones where Georgia (11-14, 2-10 SEC) had the Gamecocks further out of sorts than any other opponent who has busted down the doors in Columbia all season.

South Carolina (25-0, 12-0 SEC) had 10 turnovers in the first half alone. They gave up two separate 9-0 runs against a team with one win in the last six weeks. They were outrebounded by the Bulldogs, and senior forward Javyn Nicholson had 18 points before the break to help Georgia out to a 35-28 lead. All the more befuddling was the performance after the initial start, where South Carolina lead 15-4 less than six minutes in and everything seemed to be business as usual for the hosts.

But a long, drawn out meltdown seriously posed the question of if the undefeated season would die on Sunday afternoon, and the lead extended even further early in the third quarter.

Down nine, with nothing going well and the quietest 18,000 people you have ever heard surrounding the court, South Carolina had nothing working.

It was still far from an efficient second half offensively, but defense paved the way for a comeback. After going up nine, Georgia hit just four field goals over the next 17 minutes of game action as South Carolina methodically seized control.

Chloe Kitts turned in a solid bounceback performance after a Knoxville nightmare, scoring eight points in the third quarter and aggressively looking to drive at every turn. MiLaysia Fulwiley finally found the bench magic after a first half where the usually depth-dominant Gamecocks only got two points from the bench, sparking some energy with four points, three assists and three steals in the second half. Kamilla Cardoso turned in another double-double behind 16 points and 16 rebounds, and finally there was separation.

"Coach just told us to be smart and be disciplined," Fulwiley said about what changed. "I feel like we were just going out there and making things harder than they were supposed to be. Once we settled down and did what coach wanted us to do it started to get easier."

When Te-Hina Paopao hit 3-pointers on consecutive possessions with under five minutes to go, it doubled the lead from six to 12, forced Georgia to use its final timeout to stop the bleeding and confirmed that — albeit in very rocky circumstances — South Carolina did indeed set the record.

Just four games away from another perfect season, although everyone and garnet and black saw a far from perfect performance to get there.

