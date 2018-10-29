GamecockCentral.com

SOUTH CAROLINA GAMECOCKS FOOTBALL

Just one game back from an injury and D.J. Wonnum's already making noise in the conference. And his brother gets to join in on the fun.

After a monster performance against Tennessee Saturday D.J. was named the SEC's defensive lineman of the week with his younger brother, Dylan, getting named the conference's freshman of the week.

Also see: Hilinski recaps 'amazing' Gamecocks visit

It's the first time brothers were honored with weekly awards in the same week.

D.J. made his first start in over a month against the Vols, picking up two sacks, including a game-clinching sack on Jarrett Guarantano on fourth down to give the Gamecock offense the ball back.

This came after an ankle injury kept him out of five straight games.

Dylan made his first-career start on the offensive line Saturday, starting at right tackle and being a key piece in the Gamecocks running for over 200 yards en route to a 27-24 win over Tennessee.

Also see: Insider notes from Saturday's fall ball finale

This was also after being inserted at the tackle position during the Texas A&M game as well.

The two are the fourth and fifth different Gamecocks to be honored this year with Jaycee Horn earning Freshman of the Week honors and Parker White picking up Special Teams honors, both after beating Missouri.

Javon Kinlaw was named Defensive Lineman of the Week after a monster performance against Vanderbilt.