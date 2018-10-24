The junior will make his much-anticipated return to the lineup this week after missing the last five games with an ankle injury, the first extended time he’s missing in three full seasons.

This is the week D.J. Wonnum has had circled for the better part of a month now.

“It was very hard, but I got through it,” Wonnum said. “I stayed positive and did my treatment and my treatment and kept working on my craft.”

Also see: Big four-star hoops prospect visiting soon

Wonnum, who had a lot of hype circling around him entering his junior season, had any hopes for a fast start cut short just one half into the year.

At the beginning of the second half of the Gamecocks’ season opener, Wonnum jumped to avoid a cut block from an offensive lineman and landed wrong on his ankle, causing some ligament damage.

He was hoping to not miss any time, trying to return for the next week’s game against Georgia, but a second MRI on his ankle that week told him he’d be missing more significant time.

Wonnum would have to sit and watch the next five games before getting back into practice Sunday and preparing to take the field this Saturday. Now, he’ll slide right back into that defensive end spot opposite Bryson Allen-Williams at the BUCK.

Also see: Further examining what's gone wrong this season

“I love playing with D.J.,” Allen-Williams said. “Having him on the other end of me helps me a lot and helps the team out. They have to double team him and I can’t wit to see him back out there.”

Wonnum, who has 92 total tackles and hadn’t missed a game over his career before the injury, has been the anchor at defensive end the last two seasons and will go back into his role as the team’s defensive end.

He’ll be on the same line as Allen-Williams, who slid over to BUCK with Wonnum out and has thrived in that pass-rusher role this season.

“It will vary from game to game but in this game having both their presence on the edges helps us,” Muschamp said. “Bryson has been very active and had a really good year to this point.”

Also see: Breaking down the star power in Saturday's matchup with Tennessee

Wonnum will return to a defense that’s struggled at times this season stopping the run with him out.

The defense ranks in the bottom half of the SEC in total defense, including 12th out of 14 teams in run defense. It’s been an uphill battle to consistently get to the quarterback, ranking next-to-last in the league with 10 sacks through six games.

That’s where the Gamecocks are hoping Wonnum can make an impact, and he’ll get the chance to Saturday.

“Really you see a lot of people offensively had really attacked our edges, defensively, in my opinion, in the run game. He adds another dimension to us as far as pass rush is concerned. But probably the thing I would say more than anything from a leadership standpoint and a presence standpoint, a guy who has a lot of respect in the lock room.”

*** Not a subscriber? Get in-depth and insider coverage of the South Carolina Gamecocks with a subscription to GamecockCentral.com!