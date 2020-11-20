Those stars aligning came to a head this week with Woodley officially announcing his commitment to South Carolina Wednesday, over a handful of other big name programs.

That was the case for Ta’Quan Woodley, who reopened his recruitment right at the time Patrick Iriel withdrew from the team, as the stars aligned before he made his college decision.

“After watching and hearing a lot about the coaches, Frank Martin in particular, I felt I would be able to fit. I heard great things about him and the way he coaches and how he hard he pushes his guys,” Woodley told GamecockCentral.

“I felt that he was similar to the coach I have now. Come to find out that they’re really good friends. I heard they coach similar. I love the way coach (Rick) Brunson coaches, so I know I’d love the way (Martin) coaches with the same toughness and hard love.”

Woodley picked South Carolina over St. Joe’s, Temple, St. John’s and Georgia, signing with the Gamecocks Wednesday immediately after committing.

The former Penn State commitment decommitted from the Nittany Lions in late October after Pat Chambers resigned, and it was then South Carolina assistant Chuck Martin reached out and started the ball rolling.

“He’s a great guy. We clicked as soon as we first started talking. We had some good talks. I pay attention to a lot of things so I’m listening to what they had to say to me and how it would be down there,” Woodley said. I feel like I’d be taken care of and I’d be in the right spot. I feel like Chuck is a great guy and I’m going into good hands down there.”

Woodley, listed by Rivals as a 6-foot-8 power forward and a three-start prospect in the 2021 class, is a bruising big man who the Gamecocks think can add a dimension of toughness to the paint.

“The main thing Frank told me from the jump on why we fit is because of how hard I play and the dog I have inside of me and the toughness. That’s one thing they love about players and the main reason they wanted me,” Woodley said.

“He said he loves the way I rebound and I always put defense first. I love defense. To me defense wins games. He liked that part about me. He mentioned my offensive skills. They’re going to get better but it’s about toughness and how hard I play.”

A big thing for Woodley on why he committed to South Carolina was the fit with South Carolina showing him clips from the Final Four run and beating Kentucky and Virginia last season.

He also loved the structure and support Frank Martin and the rest of the staff has in the program, saying he’s in “good hands down there.”

“When are you going to care about me when I get there? They care when they recruit you but when you get there it’ll be a different story,” Woodley said. “I feel like when I get there I feel like it will be even better with those guys. They’ll go even harder now that I’m one of theirs.”

The plan for Woodley is to graduate from Camden (N.J.) High School in the spring and enroll next summer.

His high school season is scheduled to start in January with his focus being on developing his offensive game.

“I feel I’m no where near where I need to be. Personally I’m going to work on my offensive game,” Woodley said. “I’ve been doing it all fall and I have the paint down pat but I’m working on taking guys off the wing, midrange jumper, shooting a couple threes here and there.”

