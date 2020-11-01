But, as he sat on a Zoom call, he smiled when asked about it, knowing it means he’s back on a court gearing up for his senior year.

It was over the summer when Woods was diagnosed with a muscular disorder Rhabdomyolysis and didn’t know when he’d be playing basketball again.

If you told Seventh Woods a few months ago in mid-October he’d be sitting in front of a computer at the men’s basketball offices on a Zoom call, he probably would have smiled and breathed a sigh of relief.

“I feel like that’s the toughest thing I’ve dealt with in my life. Being in the hospital during COVID and not having people able to come check on me was tough,” Woods said. “Being able to talk about it now, I’m so blessed to just have that conversation and be out of the hospital."

Rhabdomyolysis is a rare muscular disease that can be life-threatening in more severe cases. The disease attacks a person’s muscles and causes muscle breakdown and muscle death.

It also releases proteins in the blood that can ultimately cause kidney trouble.

Woods came down with it soon after returning to campus and, while the physical trauma was enough to deal with, Woods was hospitalized for a few days during the Coronavirus pandemic where family was restricted in terms of visiting trips.

The senior guard talked about despite the struggles getting to the hospital, he leaned on that group heavily.

“That was probably the biggest part for me having my parents with me and 10 minutes down the road from me. I feel like it made the process that much easier to have family in your corner,” Woods said. “Having them there for me was huge.”

Woods said he’s not feeling any effects of the disease anymore and, with it in his rearview mirror, he’s ready to get on the basketball court.

He’s coming off a very introspective sit-out year after transferring from North Carolina where he spent the year off from playing learning himself, the Gamecocks’ system and his teammates.

Because of that, he feels better equipped to handle whatever an unusual 2020-21 season can throw at him.

“Being the new guy here I was able to sit back and learn everything. I learned how our coaches coached, learned my new teammates,” Woods said. “I was able to sit back, learn everything and take my time. I guess I found myself a comfort zone where I can come into this year and make the most out of it.”

He’s competing for a starting job and significant minutes at the point guard position, joking about playing with a bunch of “2000s babies” as the old guy in the room.

Woods talked about being able to process information quicker after his sit out year and thinks he can be a really good defender in Frank Martin’s system.

“I feel like the biggest difference is I’m able to slow down while playing while still able to play fast. I’m able to slow down,” he said about his growth. “I feel like I can think the game so much better. I feel like I know where my people are on the court. I embrace the role as a better point guard and a better thinker of the game.”