Last year, Antwane "Juice" Wells was one of the top WRs in the SEC, and put an exclamation point on the regular season with 9 receptions for 131 yards and 2 TDs against Clemson. Feeling reminiscent, Wells posted a few memories to his Instagram story earlier today from that game, causing the fanbase to speculate whether he might finally play for the first time since re-injuring his foot vs. UGA on the opening TD drive.

The speculation was fueled by some comments Shane Beamer made on his Sunday teleconference about the talented WR: "There's a chance," Beamer said. "We'll see what happens. I know people think I'm lying about this or making up stuff, but there is a chance, and we'll see how the week goes. If Juice was 100 percent done for the year, I would have announced that like every single other injury that comes up throughout the season if it's season-ending. That's not where we are, and we'll see how he feels this week."

After letting the fanbase run rampant all day, and letting Tiger fans sweat it out, Wells decided to take to Twitter to clear the air on Monday night posting a simple message: "I'm not playing and not holding out for the NFL draft. I'll be back next year..."

While the team would love to see one more game this season with both Wells and breakout star Xavier Legette on the field, it at least sounds like whoever takes over at QB following Rattler's departure at the end of this season will have an exceptional weapon to work with for the 2024 campaign.

For now, we'll have to wait to see Wells catching passes in the Garnet and Black again, but it sounds like he'll be back, and the SEC should be on notice.