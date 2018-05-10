Wisconsin’s top 20 recruiting class took a body blow on Wednesday night as wide receiver Nolan Groulx announced his decommitment. The Cornelius (N.C.) Hough standout had been committed to the Badgers since January but that didn’t stop other schools from pursuing him.

IN HIS OWN WORDS…

“As of right now, this is the best decision for my family and me,” Groulx said. “I have a great relationship with coach Gilmore and the staff. They did a great job recruiting me but this is a decision my family and I have talked about and we wanted to open my recruitment back up. With the relationship I’ve built with the Wisconsin coach, I will definitely stay in touch with them.

“I’ve talked to Georgia, Stanford, Tennessee, Wake Forest, Texas A&M, and South Carolina lately,” he said. “I think coach Hankton from Georgia has done a good job checking in on me. Wake Forest has been pushing really hard with their whole coaching staff. That means a lot to me. The same thing with South Carolina. Stanford has been staying in touch a lot too. At Texas A&M, coach Graham and I have a great relationship.

“Georgia, Stanford, and Tennessee are coming to see us during spring ball,” said Groulx. “Wake Forest and South Carolina are pushing pretty hard. I’ve had a lot of contact with a lot of coaches.

“I haven’t taken any visits lately to any of these other schools out of respect for Wisconsin,” he said. “I’ve bene invited to G-Day by coach Hankton. Tennessee and South Carolina also want me to come down for a visit. Right now, I’m going to try to get out on some visits after spring ball here.”

RIVALS’ REACTION…

Groulx has been a well-known prospect for a few years now but has taken some major steps in his development over the last year, particularly from a physical standpoint. He has always been a slippery and explosive prospect with outstanding route running skills but he has added a lot of strength, which helps him fight through contact at the line of scrimmage and when he is running his routes. This development was on display a couple weeks ago when he won the wide receiver MVP award at the Charlotte edition of the Rivals 3 Stripe Camp presented by adidas.

As for Groulx’s recruitment, schools closer to home seem to have the momentum right now. Georgia has made him a priority and there are a lot of connections between Groulx and Wake Forest and South Carolina. Tennessee is in good position for a lot of Groulx’s teammates and the Vols staff hasn’t been shy about showing their interest in Groulx as well. Those four schools will be the most involved going forward. He doesn’t hold offers from Georgia, Tennessee, Texas A&M, or Stanford yet but it seems like it’s only a matter of time.