The 6-foot-2, 200-pounder has already grabbed the attention of the staff at South Carolina, where he visited for games against Texas A&M and Tennessee earlier this year before returning to Columbia Saturday for the Akron game.

Duncan (S.C.) Byrnes class of 2023 quarterback Raheim Jeter hasn't played a varsity football game yet, but he's already on the radar of several major college football programs with an early offer from Memphis too.

"They were really good," Jeter said of the visits. "I really like the crowd's energy, the way the crowd is always into the games, and how the players field off of the crowd's energy. They run the spread, the same thing I run here at Byrnes, so that's an offense I would fit in great."



Jeter is being recruited to Carolina by running backs coach Bobby Bentley, who obviously has a special connection to the Byrnes program as the school's former head coach.

"I always grew up in the Byrnes district, so I grew up around Byrnes football when he was here," Jeter said. "He's a good coach. One of the key things that stands out to me is any time we talk, the first thing he asks me about is, 'How is school going? How is my family? How are my grades?'"

Jeter, who is also hearing from Missouri, Georgia and North Carolina, says those grades are important to him and will be a major factor in his future decision.

"One of the main things that's going to be important is high academics," Jeter said. "The main thing that I'm going to be looking for in a school is that they fit what I'm looking for in academics, that's the primary thing."

Jeter says the Carolina staff hasn't specifically talked about an offer yet, but he plans to camp at South Carolina.

"They're really looking forward to me coming back for spring camp," Jeter said. "Any time I'm up there, I talk to coach (Dan) Werner. He's definitely a real good quarterback coach. I like the way he handles the quarterbacks, how they're so sound. He's the kind of coach, that I can see he's going to coach you hard, but at the same time he's going to have fun with you."

Despite his youth and lack of varsity experience, Jeter has already created a buzz as a possible future star in the Palmetto State.

Jeter's personal quarterback coach, EPT founder Ramon Robinson, who also trains former Clemson quarterback Kelly Bryant and current South Carolina quarterback Jay Urich, sees special potential from Jeter.

"I don't compare him to anyone out of my group, as far as the guys I've trained," Robinson recently told PalmettoPreps.com. "I say Jameis Winston. If you look at Jameis and how he plays the game, his skill set to me is on the level of a young Jameis. Big kid, kid wears a 14 shoe and has that leadership mentality along with being able to motivate his teammates.

"The kid can throw the ball 60 yards, a high school ball. He's a big-bodied kid, strong arm, can work the pocket, he's elusive. If I put a stamp on him, it's a pro-style quarterback with the ability to make plays with his legs."

