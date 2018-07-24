GamecockCentral.com

“Our guys at corner?” he said, chuckling. “Come on, man.” Muschamp went on to answer the question, ending it with an exclamation point.

The question started off simple enough with the reporter starting with, “I know you take pride in the physicality especially the way the corners play the last couple years.” Will Muschamp cut him off immediately.

“Tackling and being physical would be welcomed by the head coach,” Muschamp said at SEC Media Days.

Getting more physical at cornerback has been a goal for Muschamp and the Gamecocks since he took over at South Carolina.

It’s been an uphill battle that Muschamp hopes this year is different with some experience in the secondary. They recently brought in two graduate transfers—Nick Harvey from Texas A&M and Rice’s JT Ibe—who have impressed their teammates during player-run workouts. .

“They’re guys that you can tell have already played a lot of football. You can tell they’re experienced guys that don’t make a lot of mistakes,” Jake Bentley said. “They haven’t had much meeting time with the coaches because it’s all player ran but they’ve picked up on the defense from TJ (Brunson) and them and been able to learn it. I’ve been really impressed with them so far.”

Harvey and Ibe, who have 39 combined starts between them, will join a group of talented but inexperienced defensive backs hoping to see the field during their freshmen year.

Two of the biggest names are Jaycee Horn and Israel Mukuamu, two freshmen who have impressed Bentley and receiver Deebo Samuel during player-only practices.

Horn got to campus over the summer and has been working out with the team while Mukuamu, who’s 6-foot-4 with a similar wingspan, enrolled in January and is turning heads with his size.

“He’s so tall and so long and he uses his length to control you,” Samuel said. “He’s probably the biggest cornerback we’ve had.”

All of these defensive backs, along with the returning members at the group, will try to meet Muschamp physical goals in the secondary.

The Gamecocks have recruited these players to increase the team’s ability to play man-to-man coverage to combat some of the RPOs a lot of teams are running.

“If you want to stop a lot of the RPOs you have to play man coverage to be able to stay on the routes. If you don’t match up on the outside you create a lot of issues for yourself because you can’t cover a guy. You have to be multiple in what you do.”