With Ta’amu a true dual threat for the Rebels, Jay Urich and Dakereon Joyner are doing their best to simulate that in practice.

South Carolina knows it’ll have its hands full when it lines up Saturday against one of the better quarterbacks in the SEC in Jordan Ta’amu, and the Gamecocks are using a pair of young guys to get them ready.

“Both of those guys are very helpful as far as playing against running quarterbacks,” Bryson Allen-Williams said. “Jay is one of the fastest quarterbacks I’ve ever played or practiced against. Actually having him simulate what we’re going to see on Saturday is helpful.”

Ta’amu is the best in the conference in passing yards (2,622), passing yards per game (327.8) and total offense (2,918) through eight games.

He’s thrown for 16 touchdowns, five more than Jake Bentley this season in two more games, and his 296 rushing yards would rank second among South Carolina’s running backs.

To mirror a true dual threat quarterback, the Gamecocks are enlisting the help of the two youngest quarterbacks on the roster in Urich and Joyner.

And, after a day of practice and a few days into film study getting ready for Ole Miss, the defense thinks they’re getting a good look as to what they’ll see this weekend.

“It translates really well. Jay’s elusive in the pocket and that’s the type of looks we need to help be successful on Saturday: real, live game looks,” Allen-Williams said. “That’s what we’re getting right now.”

Urich, who was a three-star quarterback coming out of Wren High School in 2017, rushed for over 1,000 yards his senior season while also throwing for 2,055 and 20 touchdowns.

Joyner also has some speed on the ground and through the air, picking up almost 10,000 yards over his high school career, including 3,400 total yards as a senior at Fort Dorchester.

A four-star talent coming out of Charleston, scored 52 touchdowns either passing or on the ground as a senior and he and Urich are using all of those skills to try and mimic what the Gamecocks (4-3, 3-3 SEC) will see Saturday morning against Ole Miss.

“Both of those guys are very athletic and they have pretty good arms,” D.J. Wonnum said. “They’re giving us a great look of what we’re going to face on Saturday.”

It’s probably not something the two would be doing as opposed to getting ready to start the game, but the starter that is getting ready to play—Jake Bentley—says it speaks to how unselfish both guys are, especially as young players.

“They understand what it is to be a part of the team. They come in each and every day to learn and get better,” Bentley said. “When it’s their time to do scout team they put all their energy in that.”