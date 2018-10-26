While missing five straight games with an ankle injury he got a front-row seat to watch the progression of his younger brother Dylan Wonnum.

There weren’t many positives over the last month for D.J. Wonnum, but he did have one.

“He played pretty good. I’m proud of him stepping up and playing big,” D.J. said. “I’m looking forward to him doing big things.”

The younger of the two Wonnum brothers, who played in the season opener, had to wait a while to see his next action but saw significant time on the offensive line in a loss to Texas A&M.

He came in and helped anchor the offensive line playing right tackle next to Sadarius Hutcherson.

The true freshman from Tucker High School played a season high 29 snaps, almost double his total from the first five games of the year.

While Blake Camper is still listed as the starter there, Dylan is a young player that could see more snaps as the season continues and the Gamecocks (3-3, 2-3 SEC) continue to push for bowl eligibility.

“He’s a guy that based on how he practices can develop into that (starter) role,” Will Muschamp said.

Dylan was one of the later adds to South Carolina’s 2018 class, enrolling over the summer and quickly vaulting up the team’s two-deep depth chart.

He went from off of it before fall practice to the back up tackle behind Camper entering the season and one of the first two offensive linemen off the bench behind senior Malik Young.

It took him a little while but Dylan seems to be adjusting well and getting his bearings at the college level.

“He’s come along a lot getting use to the speed of the game,” D.J. said. “Guys are much bigger an stronger. As far as that he’s doing a good job.”

After a big performance against the Aggies, Wonnum’s role on the offensive line is likely to expand during his freshman year.

He still has two more games he can play in before burning his redshirt, but regardless of if he does or not the coaching staff likes what he can bring to the team in the years to come with Camper set to graduate after this season.

“I’ve seen a guy like Dylan Wonnum continue to improve at the right tackle position,” Muschamp said. “He has done a really nice job in his opportunities and played well in our last ballgame.”

