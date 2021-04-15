He was handed the towel and took off sprinting about 40 yards as if he’s in full pads at Williams-Brice Stadium.

It was during pre-spring walk-throughs—towel ball, as it’s called because they can’t play with a football—and White was running through an offensive play in shorts and a T-shirt.

“I’m sitting there looking at him like, ‘What in the heck is he doing?’ JJ and some of those guys on defense were like, ‘Coach, that’s him every single play. That’s just the way he is.’ I love it. I wish we had more of those guys with that energy,” Beamer said. “He’s been fantastic. He’s a physical guy that is on a mission and has a lot of confidence in himself. He’s having a nice spring.”

And since then, White’s been doing much of the same throughout spring practice as one of the standouts in a lot of different facets of the game.

Not only is he doing a good job in a crowded running back room, he’s playing a vital role on Gamecock special teams.

“He’s been one of our really solid overall guys. He competes in practice. I love his attitude. We’ve gotten him some reps at kick returner as well,” coordinator Pete Lembo said. “The thing I love about Z is he’s coachable and takes pride in what he does. If he makes a mistake he owns it. He’s a guy we can really use on three or four units.”

White’s competing for snaps this fall with guys like Kevin Harris, who rushed for over 1,000 yards in 2020, and former five-star freshman MarShawn Lloyd coming off an ACL tear.

He’s shouldering some of the first-team load in portions of practice open to the media and has shown some good things to his position coach.

“Z-White’s been balling. He has really good size, really good speed. His cutting ability is really good. I always say he has that Florida stick. He’s from Florida. He’s got that stick, that dead leg stick. He has really good hands out of the backfield,” Montario Hardesty said. “He’s on special teams and just bringing that edge, bringing that juice. He wants to play.”

White’s also done well, Hardesty said, in picking up Marcus Satterfield’s offense that’s been coming at players quickly.

“He retains things very well. When we put in install, we’ve been NFL game installing where we get a new install every single practice,” Hardesty said. “We’ve been plugging along, just like the NFL putting the things in, and he’s been picking it up. He’s having a really good spring.”

Last season probably didn’t go the way White wanted to from a production standpoint with just 16 rushing attempts for 59 yards and two catches for minus-4 yards, but he chiseled out a role late.

With the Gamecocks thin in the secondary White transitioned to playing some defensive back when the Gamecocks needed him to and was a key contributor on special teams. He finished with six tackles on the year.

“Honestly when I was doing that I was just helping my team out. Back then, that was when a lot of guys opted out so I just decided to help my team both ways,” White said.

“The thought process, it goes back to two years ago when I was at Florida State. I had a position change on to defense as a linebacker for my team. I was used to the process, so it’s no big deal with helping my teammates."