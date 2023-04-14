The South Carolina Gamecocks have added another talented offensive lineman to their 2024 recruiting class with the commitment of Josiah Thompson.

Thompson, a 6-foot-7, 286-pound tackle from Dillon High School in South Carolina, announced his commitment to the Gamecocks today. He chose South Carolina over offers from several other top programs, including Alabama, Clemson, Georgia, Miami, Notre Dame, Oklahoma, and Tennessee among others. This was yet another big boy recruiting win for the Gamecocks, with Thompson becoming the seventh commitment of the 2024 class, which is currently populated exclusively by four stars and is ranked right around the top 10 nationally here in the early going.

Thompson is widely regarded as one of the top offensive linemen in the state of South Carolina and the country, and his commitment is a significant addition to the Gamecocks' 2024 class. He brings size, strength, and athleticism to the offensive line, and his versatility allows him to play either tackle or guard. He joins Kam Pringle and Blake Franks as an elite in-state OL committed to protecting fellow 2024 commit QB Dante Reno.

The Gamecocks' coaching staff, led by head coach Shane Beamer, has been working hard to build momentum on the recruiting trail, and Thompson's commitment gets the Spring momentum going again on an already promising class after a flurry of commitments at the end of January brought the Gamecocks into the national spotlight.

Thompson's commitment is also significant for South Carolina's offensive line, which has been a point of emphasis for the coaching staff in recent years and is populated with several 4-stars across the last two classes. With Thompson's size and athleticism, he has the potential to be an impact player for the Gamecocks in the future.

Overall, Thompson's commitment is a major win for South Carolina and another feather in the cap for the 2024 class. With his talent, work ethic, and leadership skills, Thompson has the potential to be a cornerstone player for the Gamecocks and help lead the team to success in the coming years.

This is also a good place to remind folks that I put in a futurecast for Thompson to South Carolina all the way back in December 2022. For more futurecasts and inside recruiting info, don't forget to check out the Insider's Forum for premium access to our weekly recruiting updates.