Advertisement

in other news

Rapid Reaction: Gamecocks Suffocate Sooners, 35-9

Rapid Reaction: Gamecocks Suffocate Sooners, 35-9

We knew that the defenses would have a lot to say about who won this game today, but perhaps we didn't anticipate a

Premium content
 • Caleb Alexander
Boomer Beatdown: South Carolina Throttles Oklahoma In Norman, 35-9

Boomer Beatdown: South Carolina Throttles Oklahoma In Norman, 35-9

South Carolina scored 21 points early and never looked back in a dominant win at Oklahoma.

 • Alan Cole
Live Chat: South Carolina Gamecocks at Oklahoma Sooners

Live Chat: South Carolina Gamecocks at Oklahoma Sooners

Live updates and analysis

Premium contentExternal content
 • Caleb Alexander
Oklahoma: Final Preview, Best/Worst Case Scenario, Prediction

Oklahoma: Final Preview, Best/Worst Case Scenario, Prediction

The final preview for South Carolina's first ever trip to Oklahoma.

Premium content
 • Alan Cole
Staff Picks: Week 8

Staff Picks: Week 8

Staff picks and viewing guide for Week 8 of the college football season.

 • Stephen Anderson

in other news

Rapid Reaction: Gamecocks Suffocate Sooners, 35-9

Rapid Reaction: Gamecocks Suffocate Sooners, 35-9

We knew that the defenses would have a lot to say about who won this game today, but perhaps we didn't anticipate a

Premium content
 • Caleb Alexander
Boomer Beatdown: South Carolina Throttles Oklahoma In Norman, 35-9

Boomer Beatdown: South Carolina Throttles Oklahoma In Norman, 35-9

South Carolina scored 21 points early and never looked back in a dominant win at Oklahoma.

 • Alan Cole
Live Chat: South Carolina Gamecocks at Oklahoma Sooners

Live Chat: South Carolina Gamecocks at Oklahoma Sooners

Live updates and analysis

Premium contentExternal content
 • Caleb Alexander
Premium content
PREMIUM CONTENT
Published Oct 24, 2024
2026 Clinton, SC OT Tre Aiken talks Lonnie Teasley, South Carolina
circle avatar
Lee Wardlaw  •  GamecockScoop
Recruiting Editor
Twitter
@RivalsWardlaw
Subscribe to read more.
Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
Go Big. Get Premium.Log In
southcarolina
FOOTBALL
Scores / Schedule
footballfootball
4 - 3
Overall Record
2 - 3
Conference Record
Finished
Oklahoma
9
Oklahoma
South Carolina
35
Arrow
South Carolina
Alabama
27
Arrow
Alabama
South Carolina
25
South Carolina
South Carolina
3
South Carolina
Mississippi
27
Arrow
Mississippi
Advertisement
Advertisement