Rapid Reaction: Gamecocks Suffocate Sooners, 35-9
We knew that the defenses would have a lot to say about who won this game today, but perhaps we didn't anticipate a
• Caleb Alexander
Boomer Beatdown: South Carolina Throttles Oklahoma In Norman, 35-9
South Carolina scored 21 points early and never looked back in a dominant win at Oklahoma.
• Alan Cole
Oklahoma: Final Preview, Best/Worst Case Scenario, Prediction
The final preview for South Carolina's first ever trip to Oklahoma.
• Alan Cole
Staff Picks: Week 8
Staff picks and viewing guide for Week 8 of the college football season.
• Stephen Anderson
• Caleb Alexander
2026 Clinton, SC OT Tre Aiken talks Lonnie Teasley, South Carolina
