@GamecockCentral

Another Carolina Podcast: Marquee victory over Georgia
SOUTH CAROLINA GAMECOCKS FOOTBALL
South Carolina Gamecocks upset the No. 3 Georgia Bulldogs 20-17 to get the marquee victory they needed. Gamecock Central's Wes Mitchell and Chris Clark discuss the game in our no-huddle episode of Another Carolina Podcast.
