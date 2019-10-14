News More News
Another Carolina Podcast: Marquee victory over Georgia

SOUTH CAROLINA GAMECOCKS FOOTBALL

South Carolina Gamecocks upset the No. 3 Georgia Bulldogs 20-17 to get the marquee victory they needed. Gamecock Central's Wes Mitchell and Chris Clark discuss the game in our no-huddle episode of Another Carolina Podcast.


South Carolina Gamecocks celebrate a marque win over Georgia.
South Carolina Gamecocks celebrate a marque win over Georgia. (Chris Gillespie/GamecockCentral.com)

