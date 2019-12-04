News More News
Another Carolina Podcast: Offensive coordinator talk

GC Staff • GamecockCentral
Wes Mitchell and Chris Clark join host Pearson Fowler to discuss the non-event that was this year's Carolina-Clemson game and the ongoing search for a new offensive coordinator.

* Click here to listen *

