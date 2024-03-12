Who: #20 South Carolina 13-3 v. Georgia State 8-8, North Augusta, SC. SRP Park. Time/TV: 7:00 pm. Streaming on SEC Network+ Line: SC -345, GA St +250 Projected Starting Pitchers: Eddie Copper (Fr. RHP) 1-0, 1.35 ERA, 13.1 IP, 4 BB, 13Ks, .196 OBA v. Quin McManmon (So RHP) 0-0, 15.00 ERA, 3 IP, 2 BB, 2Ks, .308 OBA McManmon is a 6'6 righty out of Gray, Georgia. The sophomore has pitched against SEC lineups previously. In his freshman season he pitched 3.2 innings at Vanderbilt giving up two solo homer runs. Tonight will be only his fourth appearance on the 2024 season. McManmon was touched up in his last two outings against Georgia Tech and Western Carolina giving up five runs on four hits in a combined 2.1 innings. History: The Gamecocks lead the all-time series 7-4. The two schools have never meet anywhere else besides Columbia or Atlanta. The Gamecocks lead the series in Columbia 7-1, but trail in Atlanta 0-3. This will be the Gamecocks second trip to SRP Park, after defeating Charleston Southern 10-3 in 2019. Last Meeting: The Gamecocks defeated the Panthers 2-0 on March 3, 2009, in Columbia. Both runs came via a first inning White Merrifield two-run home run. Weather: A very comfy, partly sunny, 70 degree forecast for first pitch. The temperatures will drop as the sun goes down but it should still be a pleasant low 60s to high 50s by the final out.

Scouting the Panthers

Georgia State took a six-game winning streak into the previously weekend before losing the last two games of a four game set with Army. Third baseman Will Mize is the Panthers' top hitter, leading the team with a .343 average, six homers and 15 RBI. The fifth-year senior has caught fire over the last eight games, hitting .472 with six homers and 14 RBI in that span. The Panthers pack some power as Georgia State has hit 29 homers on the season to rank No. 19 in Division I. Three Panthers have five or more homers: Mize (6), Ryan Dyal (Auburn transfer) (6) and Luke Boynton (5). GSU ranked 14th nationally in homers last season bashing 110. Georgia State only hits .266 as a team. They also strike out a lot, 128 times in 123 innings. Georgia State has three pretty good arms out of their bullpen. Davis Chastain (1.04 ERA), Brady Jones (1.42 ERA), and Brian Garmon (1.80 ERA) have all been effective and give GSU an edge if they can get into the late innings with a lead. The Panthers have already played Georgia and Georgia Tech this season. They lost those games by a combined score of 25-0. Under fifth-year head coach Brad Stromdahl, Georgia State recorded back-to-back 30-win seasons in 2022 and 2023, a first for the program since four in a row from 2008-2011, when Stromdahl was a GSU assistant coach. The Panthers were 30-29 in 2023, including a 16-14 mark in the Sun Belt.

Some Gamecock Notables

The South Carolina pitching staff has a 2.15 ERA after 16 games, good for second in both the SEC and the NCAA (behind Texas A&M). The Gamecocks have struck out 160 batters in 133.2 innings, led by Tyler PItzer’s 18ks. The Gamecocks are second in the NCAA in hits allowed per nine innings (6.13) and third in team WHIP (1.05). Carolina has drawn 147 walks in 16 games this season, which leads the country. Ethan Petry leads the team with 17 walks, which is tied for third in the SEC. Talmadge LeCroy is fifth in the conference with 16. South Carolina’s is averaging 9.19 walks per game.

Prediction: South Carolina 8-4.