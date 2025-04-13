South Carolina men's basketball picks up forward Elijah Strong in portal

Lamont Paris made another transfer portal addition to his 2025-26 roster on Sunday morning when former Boston College forward Elijah Strong confirmed on social media he is committing to South Carolina.

The Charlotte, N.C. native played 23 minutes per game for the Eagles last season, averaging 9.6 points and 4.1 rebounds per game. He scored in double-figures in 11 games, including a career-high 25 against Temple. Strong also played for Boston College against South Carolina in the ACC-SEC challenge, but only had five points and five rebounds in the game.

Strong is South Carolina's fifth addition in the transfer portal. In addition to him, the Gamecocks signed forward Christ Essandoko from Providence, guard Treysen Eaglestaff out of North Dakota, former South Florida guard Kobe Knox and of course former Gamecock Meechie Johnson from Ohio State. Between the five transfers and four true freshmen, South Carolina will have an almost completely different roster next season with nine new faces for year four of the Paris era.

Boston College listed Strong at 6-foot-8, 235 Ibs. with two years of eligibility remaining.

