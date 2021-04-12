Saturday Shane Beamer echoed the same sentiment, saying the Gamecocks have installed almost all of the base schematic points on both sides of the ball.

Both of South Carolina’s coordinators this spring spoke in their first media availabilities about how far along installation was both offensively and defensively.

“For the most part our base concepts of what we’re going to do are in, and the same thing defensively,” Beamer said after the Gamecocks’ first spring scrimmage. “Is there more we’re going to add as we go through spring? Yes, but we threw quite a bit at them the first four, five, six days of practice.”

The Gamecocks’ coordinators—Marcus Satterfield and Clayton White—have purposely thrown a lot in terms of installation at players through the first few practices, and the reasons for it is really two-fold.

First, it’s to see what players are good at early in spring ball to better understand what coaches can call during games while, secondly, seeing how much a player can retain mentally from one practice to the next.

It’s not all the way in yet and installation will continue obviously through spring practice, but Beamer likes where things are in the process.

“We’re pretty far along. We’ve installed everything from a situational standpoint for the most part,” Beamer said after the Gamecocks’ first spring scrimmage. “We have our base offense and defense in; we’ve installed our base third down and short yardage goal line package. We have not put in the entire red zone package yet.”

They took a break from installation Saturday to scrimmage and see what players can do with the already-taught material installed by Satterfield, White and special teams coordinator Pete Lembo.

They’ll resume install this week with meetings and two more practices before another scrimmage Saturday.

“We really didn’t put anything in today,” Beamer said. “We wanted them to just go out there and play fast. We’ve thrown a lot of offense and defense at them so far to see what we do well and don’t do well. For the most part the bulk of it is in right now.”

South Carolina scrimmaged for the first time Saturday, getting the first look at the offense and what it could do against White’s 4-2-5 defense.

Beamer said the offense was clean for the most part in terms of pre-snap penalties but would like to see more explosiveness overall as spring continues.

We didn’t have nearly enough explosive plays today in the passing game. We have to be a lot better, and that’s all of us,” Beamer said.

“That’s protection, that’s the quarterback getting the ball out, that’s running backs picking up pressure. That’s receivers running the right routes and making plays when plays present themselves. We have to be a lot better from that standpoint.”