SOUTH CAROLINA GAMECOCKS BASEBALL

On the final day for players to sign a professional contract, Luke Berryhill officially put pen to paper with the Cincinnati Reds Friday afternoon, GamecockCentral has learned.

The Gamecocks’ catcher has signed professionally and will join the Reds soon to start his professional career, forgoing his last two years of eligibility at South Carolina.

Berryhill was picked in the 13th round by the Reds in this year’s MLB Draft but, until recently ultimately decided to sign professionally while playing summer league baseball in the Cape Cod League.

The redshirt sophomore was one of the biggest pieces of last year’s offense, hitting .271/.382/.538 with 12 homers and led the team with 49 RBI while starting 56 games last season, almost all behind the plate.

Now, the Gamecocks will be down a catcher entering next season but have a few options on the roster.

Wes Clarke can catch and they’re bringing in a few options behind the plate with freshman Jax Cash and graduate transfers Dallas Beaver and Bryant Bowen.