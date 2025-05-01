Gamecocks Land Incarnate Word OL In Spring Portal

South Carolina picked up some more OL Depth today with the addition of Graduate Transfer Nolan Hay from Incarnate Word. Hay has experience playing Center, and could compete for the starting role for the 2025 season.

Hay will have one season of eligibility remaining, and has good size at 6'4" and nearly 300 lbs. While he mostly played RT and RG last season, he did spend some time at Center earlier in his career with Houston Christian.

His efforts last season were a part of an impressive collective performance for Incarnate Word, which gave up the least amount of sacks in the SLC and helped pave the way for 2665 rushing yards.

Hay had interest from Oklahoma State, which had hoped to rope him back closer to his Texas hometown (Katy, TX).