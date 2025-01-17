Board of Trustees approves Dawn Staley contract extension

After winning her third National Championship in seven seasons, Dawn Staley received another raise.

The University of South Carolina’s Board of Trustees officially approved a contract extension for its legendary women’s basketball head coach on Friday morning, a new deal running through Apr. 30, 2030 and paying her $4,000,000 per season to start with an escalator of $250,000 every year. She is now the highest-paid coach in women’s college basketball history The contract would make her a $5,000,000 coach for the 2028-29 season before finally topping out at $5,250,000 in her final season.

“I’m proud to represent the University of South Carolina and of its investment in women’s basketball,” Staley said in an official statement. ““What we’ve been able to accomplish on the court is a testament to what can happen when you bring together the right people from a team perspective but also have the right commitment from the University, the Athletics Department and the community to providing that team with everything it needs to be successful.

"I appreciate every person who has been part of our journey – player, staff member, University President and leadership, Board of Trustee member, athletics director, athletics department employee and fan. I look forward to continuing to be an example of how an investment in women’s basketball is one that will pay off for everyone.”

Staley is 457-107 as head coach at South Carolina now in her 17th season, and has led the Gamecocks to eight SEC regular season titles, eight SEC conference tournament titles and six Final Fours, all since the 2013-14 season.

The bonuses in the contract are the same as the previous deal, with up to $500,000 in NCAA Tournament incentives if she wins another National Championship, $100,000 for winning both the regular season and conference tournament titles, and $15,000 apiece for finishing in the final AP Top 25 rankings and winning at least 11 SEC regular season games.

In terms of the buyout, Staley would not owe anything to the university if she terminated the deal to accept another job with a WNBA or NBA franchise, but would owe the rest of the deal prorated if she terminated the contract to take another collegiate job, or for any other reason.

If the university terminated the contract for any reason without cause, it would owe Staley the full remainder of the contract.

“Dawn Staley is a once-in-a-generation coach who has made a tremendous impact on the University of South Carolina,” said Athletics Director Jeremiah Donati in an official statement. ““She has elevated the sport of women’s basketball on the national level and here on campus and I am excited that she will be representing our University for many years to come.”

Staley’s Gamecocks are currently 17-1 in the 2024-25 season and ranked No. 2 in the AP Poll.

