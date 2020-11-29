Mike Bobo announced on his weekly teleconference Luke Doty will get the start against Kentucky after what Bobo called a solid start against Georgia Saturday.

There won’t be any anticipation or hand wringing this week over the starting quarterback position.

“I thought he did a lot of good things. I thought he kept his composure throughout the game. He was into it. He was locked in. He understood what we were talking about and trying to do each series on the sideline. He was efficient throwing the ball.”

Doty finished his day completing 81.8 percent of his passes (18-for-22) for 190 yards, an average of 8.6 yards per attempt.

He tossed his first career-touchdown pass, a seven-yarder to Nick Muse, and had one pick. He was sacked four times and fumbled the ball once.

After film review, Bobo said there were a few things that could have improved in the Gamecocks’ 45-16 loss but liked what he saw from the freshman.

He mentioned Doty went through his progressions starting at the boundary, which is typical for a freshman, and then paid too much attention to the pass rush.

“I thought we missed some things that were open. He looked at the rush a little bit. Not because of the pressure. That happens with a guy sometimes who’s mobile. Sometimes when a guy does get hit he starts looking instead of reacting when things do break down,” Bobo said.

“I thought a couple of zone plays we ran he could have pulled the ball on some of the zone read schemes we had. He’ll learn from those having doing it live, in action, against a defense like Georgia’s will only help him next time.”

What Doty showed his head coach was he belonged at the SEC level, becoming just the third Gamecock quarterback since 2000 to complete 80 percent of his passes and throw for at least 150 yards against a conference opponent.

The other two were Connor Shaw and Stephen Garcia.

Now that he has his first start under his belt, Bobo is expecting him to settle into his role nicely.

“I didn’t think the game was too fast for him. Sometimes you get a young guy out there he does good things out there in practice and the game is faster than practice. It doesn’t seem like the game is too fast for Luke,” Bobo said. “ It was improvement from the second half of Missouri to this game against a really good defense. I think it’ll continue to improve.”

Kentucky’s defense is allowing the third-highest opponent completion percentage (67.8) in the SEC this season and the second-fewest passing yards per game (226.7).

Kickoff in Lexington is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. on the SEC Network.