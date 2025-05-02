Myles Stute granted sixth year of eligibility

Myles Stute is back.

South Carolina men's basketball's forward, a crucial piece of the 2023-24 NCAA Tournament team who missed most of the 2024-25 campaign, has been granted a medical hardship waiver by the NCAA and will be allowed to play his sixth season of college basketball in the 2025-26 season.

“I want to thank coach Paris and the entire coaching staff for their continued belief in me throughout this process, as well as our entire medical staff here for their help with getting me back to being healthy and able to play the game I love,” Stute said in an official statement. “It hasn’t been easy, but I’m thankful for every single person who has helped play a part in my recovery, and I’m very excited and looking forward to getting on the court with my new teammates in June and beginning the journey of this upcoming season.”

Stute only played in 14 games last season due to blood clots in his legs. He missed nearly the entire conference season, and was unsure if that would be his final chance to play college basketball until the NCAA granted him the waiver.

Over two seasons at South Carolina, the Vanderbilt transfer has averaged 7.3 points, 3.1 rebounds and one assist per game while shooting 36.5 percent from 3-point range.

