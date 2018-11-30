Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2018-11-30 14:17:56 -0600') }} football Edit

Breaking down the keys: South Carolina Gamecocks. vs Akron

Chris Clark & Wes Mitchell
GamecockCentral.com

SOUTH CAROLINA GAMECOCKS FOOTBALLWhat will the Gamecocks need to accomplish on Saturday to walk away victorious against Akron in the last home contest of 2018?In this weekly feature, GamecockCentra...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Member-only message boards
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}