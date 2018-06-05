GamecockCentral.com

The first current Gamecock is off the board in the MLB Draft.

Slugger Carlos Cortes was picked early on the second day of the draft, getting selected in the third round with the No. 83 overall pick by the New York Mets.

The signing bonus for this pick, according to MLB.com is $705,300.

Cortes is .260 this season after a really slow start to the season, and he leads the team with 15 home runs. He's fresh off a 4-for-5 performance in Monday's regional final against UNCW.

Cortes was also drafted by the Mets out of high school, getting drafted in the 20th round before opting to come to school for two years.