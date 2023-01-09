Alan Cole has defied the odds and successfully defended his Gamecock Scoop prediction crown through the bowl season. With just one game remaining Gamecock Scoop is giving you our thoughts on the National Championship team.

TCU and Georgia have met four times on the gridiron, including a now forgotten 2016 Liberty Bowl in Kirby Smart's first season in Athens. Georgia has won all four prior meetings, which of course means nothing come Monday night.

For those that want to vilify the transfer portal with lines like "the rich get richer" we present you TCU. TCU was 5-7 in 2021 and fired longtime coach Gary Patterson. The Frogs lost 15 players to the portal last season following the coaching change, however, many of them transferred down to Group of 5 schools or FCS schools. This allowed new coach Sonny Dykes to mine the portal for significant upgrades from players leaving brand named school like Georgia, Florida State, Texas, and Navy. TCU has parleyed this dream season into landing three transfers from Alabama and one apiece from LSU and Florida. Don't expect TCU to be a one and done team as they appear posed to take over the post Texas and Oklahoma Big 12.

Georgia was a different animal. They didn't bring one player out of the portal last cycle. That tells you that Kirby and his staff felt they had better options at every position than what was in the portal. The Dawgs have already signed several out of the portal this year including two potential All-SEC WRs in Dominic Lovett from Missouri and RaRa Thomas from Mississippi State.

As for Monday night, Georgia is the better team, there is no doubt about that. They have assumed the spot in college football that once belonged to Alabama. There is no program in better shape right now than South Carolina's second biggest rival. Both teams have highly efficient offenses and have enjoyed similar overall production. Statistical breakdown of the offenses.

Scoring:

Georgia: No. 8, 39.4 PPG

TCU: No. 4, 41.1 PPG

Rushing:

Georgia: No. 23, 201.9 rushing YPG

TCU: No. 20, 204.5 rushing YPG

Passing:

Georgia: No. 15, 293 passing YPG

TCU: No. 29, 269.6 passing YPG

Sacks Allowed:

Georgia: No. 4, 0.64 sacks allowed per game this season (9 sacks allowed total)

TCU: No. 47, 1.71 sacks allowed per game this season (24 sacks allowed total)

Plays of 20+ yards:

Georgia: No. 6, 88 plays of 20+ yards this season

TCU: No. 5, 89 plays of 20+ yards this season