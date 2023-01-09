News More News
{{ timeAgo('2023-01-09 07:04:22 -0600') }} football Edit

CFP Title Game: Staff Preview and Predictions

CFP Trophy
CFP Trophy (Associated Press)
Stephen Anderson • GamecockScoop
Staff

Alan Cole has defied the odds and successfully defended his Gamecock Scoop prediction crown through the bowl season. With just one game remaining Gamecock Scoop is giving you our thoughts on the National Championship team.

CFP National Championship Game: Georgia -12.5 v. TCU (Los Angeles) Monday 7:30 with the main telecast on ESPN

Brock Bowers
Brock Bowers (Brett Davis/USAToday)

TCU and Georgia have met four times on the gridiron, including a now forgotten 2016 Liberty Bowl in Kirby Smart's first season in Athens. Georgia has won all four prior meetings, which of course means nothing come Monday night.

For those that want to vilify the transfer portal with lines like "the rich get richer" we present you TCU. TCU was 5-7 in 2021 and fired longtime coach Gary Patterson. The Frogs lost 15 players to the portal last season following the coaching change, however, many of them transferred down to Group of 5 schools or FCS schools. This allowed new coach Sonny Dykes to mine the portal for significant upgrades from players leaving brand named school like Georgia, Florida State, Texas, and Navy. TCU has parleyed this dream season into landing three transfers from Alabama and one apiece from LSU and Florida. Don't expect TCU to be a one and done team as they appear posed to take over the post Texas and Oklahoma Big 12.

Georgia was a different animal. They didn't bring one player out of the portal last cycle. That tells you that Kirby and his staff felt they had better options at every position than what was in the portal. The Dawgs have already signed several out of the portal this year including two potential All-SEC WRs in Dominic Lovett from Missouri and RaRa Thomas from Mississippi State.

As for Monday night, Georgia is the better team, there is no doubt about that. They have assumed the spot in college football that once belonged to Alabama. There is no program in better shape right now than South Carolina's second biggest rival. Both teams have highly efficient offenses and have enjoyed similar overall production. Statistical breakdown of the offenses.

Scoring:

Georgia: No. 8, 39.4 PPG

TCU: No. 4, 41.1 PPG

Rushing:

Georgia: No. 23, 201.9 rushing YPG

TCU: No. 20, 204.5 rushing YPG

Passing:

Georgia: No. 15, 293 passing YPG

TCU: No. 29, 269.6 passing YPG

Sacks Allowed:

Georgia: No. 4, 0.64 sacks allowed per game this season (9 sacks allowed total)

TCU: No. 47, 1.71 sacks allowed per game this season (24 sacks allowed total)

Plays of 20+ yards:

Georgia: No. 6, 88 plays of 20+ yards this season

TCU: No. 5, 89 plays of 20+ yards this season

Defensively is where this game should turn, as Georgia's defense has been better all-season, although Michigan looked to have same advantage on paper and they got lit up like Christmas tree.

Scoring Defense:

Georgia: No. 5, 14.8 PPG allowed

TCU: No. 64, 26.4 PPG allowed

Rushing Defense:

Georgia: No. 1, 79.9 rushing YPG allowed

TCU: No. 70, 152 rushing YPG allowed

Passing Defense:

Georgia: No. 65, 224.6 passing YPG allowed

TCU: No. 92, 243.2 passing YPG allowed

Sacks:

Georgia: Tied at No. 45, 30 sacks this season

TCU: Tied at No. 45, 30 sacks this season

Penalties:

Georgia: No. 44, 48.5 penalty yards per game

TCU: No. 50, 49.6 penalty yards per game

Everyone here at the Gamecock Scoop staff likes Georgia to prevail Monday and become the first back-to-back champions since Kirby's former boss did it in Tuscaloosa in 2010 and 2011. We hope you've enjoyed following along with us throughout the regular and bowl seasons.


 Staff Bowl Picks w/ Confidence
Game Caleb Alexander Alan Cole Perry McCarty Stephen Anderson

Miami OH vs. UAB

UAB 5

UAB 32

UAB 1

UAB 35

UTSA vs. Troy

UTSA 8

UTSA 5

UTSA 2

Troy 8

Cincinnati vs. Louisville

Louisville 3

Lville 2

Lville 3

Lville 9

Florida vs. Oreg St

OSU 43

Oreg St 43

Oreg St 4

Oreg St 37

Wash St vs. Fresno St

WSU 22

Fresno 19

WSU 5

WSU 20

Rice vs. USM

USM 10

USM 42

USM 6

USM 19

SMU vs. BYU

SMU 18

SMU 10

SMU 7

BYU 18

UNT vs. Boise St

Boise 30

Boise 34

Boise 8

Boise 34

Marshall v. UCONN

Marshall 35

Marshall 33

UCONN 9

Marshall 17

Jackson St v. NC Central

NC Central 4

NC Central 1

JSU 10

JSU 38

Liberty vs. Toledo

Toledo 31

Toledo 26

Toledo 11

Toledo 28

EMU v. San Jose St

EMU 27

EMU 20

EMU 12

SJ St 6

WKU vs. USA

USA 7

South Alabama 36

USA 13

WKU 7

Baylor v. AFA

Baylor 2

Baylor 27

Baylor 14

AFA 1

Louisiana v. Houston

Houston 41

Louisiana 3

Houston 15

Hou 29

Wake vs. Mizzou

Mizzou 6

Wake 35

Mizzou 16

Miz 21

Mid Tenn St vs. SD St

MTSU 11

MTSU 4

SD St 17

SD St 16

NM St vs. BG

NM St 17

Bowling Green 11

NM St 18

NM St 30

GA Southern v. Buffalo

GASO 12

GASO 13

Ga Southern 19

GA So 11

Memphis vs. Utah St

Memphis 42

Memphis 28

Memphis 20

Memphis 27

Coastal vs. ECU

Coastal 39

ECU 25

ECU 21

Coastal 2

Wisc vs. OK St

Ok State 9

OK St 15

Ok St 27

Ok St 15

UCF v. Duke

UCF 1

Duke 17

UCF 26

UCF 6

KU vs. Ark

Ark 21

Ark 22

Ark 32

Ark 22

Oreg v. UNC

Oregon 19

Oreg 41

Oreg 28

Oreg 39

TTU vs. Ole Miss

Ole Miss 38

TTU 7

Ole Miss 33

Ole Miss 12

Cuse vs. Minn

Minn 34

Minn 29

Minn 25

Minn 36

OU vs. FSU

FSU 40

FSU 40

FSU 34

FSU 40

Texas v. Wash

Texas 13

Texas 8

Texas 23

Wash 3

ND vs. SC

SC 14

SC 14

SC 43

SC 26

MD vs. NCST

NC ST 15

MD 9

NC St 22

MD 14

Pitt vs. UCLA

UCLA 16

UCLA 30

UCLA 29

UCLA 31

Ohio vs. Wyoming

Wyoming 20

Ohio 37

Wyoming 30

Wyoming 4

Tenn vs. Clemson

Tenn 23

Clem 24

Clemson 31

Tenn 13

Bama vs. KSU

Bama 24

Bama 23

Bama 41

Bama 25

Iowa vs. UK

UK 25

Iowa 16

UK 35

UK 24

TCU vs. Mich

Mich 26

Mich 38

Mich 40

Mich 43

Ohio St vs. UGA

UGA 28

UGA 39

UGA 42

UGA 42

Miss St vs. Illinois

Miss. St. 29

Miss St 6

Illinois 39

Miss St 32

Tulane v. So Cal

So Cal 32

So Cal 21

So Cal 38

So Cal 23

LSU v. Purdue

LSU 33

LSU 31

LSU 36

LSU 41

Penn St v. Utah

Utah 36

Utah 18

PSU 24

Utah 33

Title Game

UGA 37

UGA 12

UGA 37

UGA 10

Total PTS

533

661

381

606
*bold indicated that the pick was correct
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}