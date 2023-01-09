CFP Title Game: Staff Preview and Predictions
Alan Cole has defied the odds and successfully defended his Gamecock Scoop prediction crown through the bowl season. With just one game remaining Gamecock Scoop is giving you our thoughts on the National Championship team.
CFP National Championship Game: Georgia -12.5 v. TCU (Los Angeles) Monday 7:30 with the main telecast on ESPN
TCU and Georgia have met four times on the gridiron, including a now forgotten 2016 Liberty Bowl in Kirby Smart's first season in Athens. Georgia has won all four prior meetings, which of course means nothing come Monday night.
For those that want to vilify the transfer portal with lines like "the rich get richer" we present you TCU. TCU was 5-7 in 2021 and fired longtime coach Gary Patterson. The Frogs lost 15 players to the portal last season following the coaching change, however, many of them transferred down to Group of 5 schools or FCS schools. This allowed new coach Sonny Dykes to mine the portal for significant upgrades from players leaving brand named school like Georgia, Florida State, Texas, and Navy. TCU has parleyed this dream season into landing three transfers from Alabama and one apiece from LSU and Florida. Don't expect TCU to be a one and done team as they appear posed to take over the post Texas and Oklahoma Big 12.
Georgia was a different animal. They didn't bring one player out of the portal last cycle. That tells you that Kirby and his staff felt they had better options at every position than what was in the portal. The Dawgs have already signed several out of the portal this year including two potential All-SEC WRs in Dominic Lovett from Missouri and RaRa Thomas from Mississippi State.
As for Monday night, Georgia is the better team, there is no doubt about that. They have assumed the spot in college football that once belonged to Alabama. There is no program in better shape right now than South Carolina's second biggest rival. Both teams have highly efficient offenses and have enjoyed similar overall production. Statistical breakdown of the offenses.
Scoring:
Georgia: No. 8, 39.4 PPG
TCU: No. 4, 41.1 PPG
Rushing:
Georgia: No. 23, 201.9 rushing YPG
TCU: No. 20, 204.5 rushing YPG
Passing:
Georgia: No. 15, 293 passing YPG
TCU: No. 29, 269.6 passing YPG
Sacks Allowed:
Georgia: No. 4, 0.64 sacks allowed per game this season (9 sacks allowed total)
TCU: No. 47, 1.71 sacks allowed per game this season (24 sacks allowed total)
Plays of 20+ yards:
Georgia: No. 6, 88 plays of 20+ yards this season
TCU: No. 5, 89 plays of 20+ yards this season
Defensively is where this game should turn, as Georgia's defense has been better all-season, although Michigan looked to have same advantage on paper and they got lit up like Christmas tree.
Scoring Defense:
Georgia: No. 5, 14.8 PPG allowed
TCU: No. 64, 26.4 PPG allowed
Rushing Defense:
Georgia: No. 1, 79.9 rushing YPG allowed
TCU: No. 70, 152 rushing YPG allowed
Passing Defense:
Georgia: No. 65, 224.6 passing YPG allowed
TCU: No. 92, 243.2 passing YPG allowed
Sacks:
Georgia: Tied at No. 45, 30 sacks this season
TCU: Tied at No. 45, 30 sacks this season
Penalties:
Georgia: No. 44, 48.5 penalty yards per game
TCU: No. 50, 49.6 penalty yards per game
Everyone here at the Gamecock Scoop staff likes Georgia to prevail Monday and become the first back-to-back champions since Kirby's former boss did it in Tuscaloosa in 2010 and 2011. We hope you've enjoyed following along with us throughout the regular and bowl seasons.
|Game
|Caleb Alexander
|Alan Cole
|Perry McCarty
|Stephen Anderson
|
Miami OH vs. UAB
|
UAB 5
|
UAB 32
|
UAB 1
|
UAB 35
|
UTSA vs. Troy
|
UTSA 8
|
UTSA 5
|
UTSA 2
|
Troy 8
|
Cincinnati vs. Louisville
|
Louisville 3
|
Lville 2
|
Lville 3
|
Lville 9
|
Florida vs. Oreg St
|
OSU 43
|
Oreg St 43
|
Oreg St 4
|
Oreg St 37
|
Wash St vs. Fresno St
|
WSU 22
|
Fresno 19
|
WSU 5
|
WSU 20
|
Rice vs. USM
|
USM 10
|
USM 42
|
USM 6
|
USM 19
|
SMU vs. BYU
|
SMU 18
|
SMU 10
|
SMU 7
|
BYU 18
|
UNT vs. Boise St
|
Boise 30
|
Boise 34
|
Boise 8
|
Boise 34
|
Marshall v. UCONN
|
Marshall 35
|
Marshall 33
|
UCONN 9
|
Marshall 17
|
Jackson St v. NC Central
|
NC Central 4
|
NC Central 1
|
JSU 10
|
JSU 38
|
Liberty vs. Toledo
|
Toledo 31
|
Toledo 26
|
Toledo 11
|
Toledo 28
|
EMU v. San Jose St
|
EMU 27
|
EMU 20
|
EMU 12
|
SJ St 6
|
WKU vs. USA
|
USA 7
|
South Alabama 36
|
USA 13
|
WKU 7
|
Baylor v. AFA
|
Baylor 2
|
Baylor 27
|
Baylor 14
|
AFA 1
|
Louisiana v. Houston
|
Houston 41
|
Louisiana 3
|
Houston 15
|
Hou 29
|
Wake vs. Mizzou
|
Mizzou 6
|
Wake 35
|
Mizzou 16
|
Miz 21
|
Mid Tenn St vs. SD St
|
MTSU 11
|
MTSU 4
|
SD St 17
|
SD St 16
|
NM St vs. BG
|
NM St 17
|
Bowling Green 11
|
NM St 18
|
NM St 30
|
GA Southern v. Buffalo
|
GASO 12
|
GASO 13
|
Ga Southern 19
|
GA So 11
|
Memphis vs. Utah St
|
Memphis 42
|
Memphis 28
|
Memphis 20
|
Memphis 27
|
Coastal vs. ECU
|
Coastal 39
|
ECU 25
|
ECU 21
|
Coastal 2
|
Wisc vs. OK St
|
Ok State 9
|
OK St 15
|
Ok St 27
|
Ok St 15
|
UCF v. Duke
|
UCF 1
|
Duke 17
|
UCF 26
|
UCF 6
|
KU vs. Ark
|
Ark 21
|
Ark 22
|
Ark 32
|
Ark 22
|
Oreg v. UNC
|
Oregon 19
|
Oreg 41
|
Oreg 28
|
Oreg 39
|
TTU vs. Ole Miss
|
Ole Miss 38
|
TTU 7
|
Ole Miss 33
|
Ole Miss 12
|
Cuse vs. Minn
|
Minn 34
|
Minn 29
|
Minn 25
|
Minn 36
|
OU vs. FSU
|
FSU 40
|
FSU 40
|
FSU 34
|
FSU 40
|
Texas v. Wash
|
Texas 13
|
Texas 8
|
Texas 23
|
Wash 3
|
ND vs. SC
|
SC 14
|
SC 14
|
SC 43
|
SC 26
|
MD vs. NCST
|
NC ST 15
|
MD 9
|
NC St 22
|
MD 14
|
Pitt vs. UCLA
|
UCLA 16
|
UCLA 30
|
UCLA 29
|
UCLA 31
|
Ohio vs. Wyoming
|
Wyoming 20
|
Ohio 37
|
Wyoming 30
|
Wyoming 4
|
Tenn vs. Clemson
|
Tenn 23
|
Clem 24
|
Clemson 31
|
Tenn 13
|
Bama vs. KSU
|
Bama 24
|
Bama 23
|
Bama 41
|
Bama 25
|
Iowa vs. UK
|
UK 25
|
Iowa 16
|
UK 35
|
UK 24
|
TCU vs. Mich
|
Mich 26
|
Mich 38
|
Mich 40
|
Mich 43
|
Ohio St vs. UGA
|
UGA 28
|
UGA 39
|
UGA 42
|
UGA 42
|
Miss St vs. Illinois
|
Miss. St. 29
|
Miss St 6
|
Illinois 39
|
Miss St 32
|
Tulane v. So Cal
|
So Cal 32
|
So Cal 21
|
So Cal 38
|
So Cal 23
|
LSU v. Purdue
|
LSU 33
|
LSU 31
|
LSU 36
|
LSU 41
|
Penn St v. Utah
|
Utah 36
|
Utah 18
|
PSU 24
|
Utah 33
|
Title Game
|
UGA 37
|
UGA 12
|
UGA 37
|
UGA 10
|
Total PTS
|
533
|
661
|
381
|
606