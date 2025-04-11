South Carolina point guard MiLaysia Fulwiley enters transfer portal

For most of the transfer portal era, South Carolina women's basketball has avoided losing its superstars.

Not this time.

MiLaysia Fulwiley, the homegrown superstar from just 10 minutes up the road in Columbia, entered the transfer portal on Friday, a source confirmed to GamecockScoop.

Fulwiley averaged 11.7 points per game in each of her two seasons as a Gamecock, coming off the bench playing sixth woman minutes both times. She played 77 games as a Gamecock, but only made three starts across her two seasons.

The Fulwiley news comes just days after South Carolina added Ta'Niya Latson from Florida State in the transfer portal and point guard Raven Johnson announced she would be back for a fifth year, leaving a severe crunch on backcourt minutes. This along with the returns of Tessa Johnson and Maddy McDaniel made it likely someone was going to have to leave, and Fulwiley ended up entering the portal.

She has two years of eligibility remaining.

*******************************************************************************************

Looking to continue the conversation? Join us on the insider's forum to talk all things South Carolina women's basketball