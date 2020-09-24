South Carolina is working around the clock to make it the safest experience for fans to attend and watch games this season, and here's a list of all the things that might look a little different this year.

With it, in the COVID age, comes a few tweaks and changes to the game day experience.

Football is back in Columbia, and it's hours until the Gamecocks kick off against Tennessee Saturday against Tennessee.

Ticketing

Tickets will all be mobile this year with no paper tickets issued to try and curb the spread of COVID-19.

Senior Associate Athletics Director Chris Rogers said during a stadium tour Wednesday each ticket will have a suggested entry time to try and stagger entry times to limit long lines.

Also see: What we learned from media availability this week

Masks are required upon entry and are encouraged to be worn inside the stadium.

Seating

The only places available to sit at Williams-Brice would be in garnet or gray seatbacks scattered across the stadium. There are two pods of seats in each row with those distanced in sections.

The only sections without seat backs would be the student section and the visiting team section, but available seats will be marked with a green sticker.

South Carolina recently made 1,100 tickets available to students Wednesday and have a little over 1,000 tickets available for Saturday's game against the Vols.

Parking (from South Carolina media relations)

For the 2020 season, Athletics Department controlled lots will open two and a half (2.5) hours prior to kickoff. Athletics Department controlled parking spaces in Gamecock Park and the Fairgrounds will only be available to patrons for the games in which they have purchased tickets. Paid gameday parking will not be permitted in Gamecock Park or Fairgrounds. Parking lots will close ninety (90) minutes after the conclusion of the game.

Rogers said they cannot control non-university-owned lots but are encouraging those to follow the same protocols as Gamecock Park and the fairgrounds.

Also see: Latest scoop on the baseball team

Concessions/Merchandise Sales (from South Carolina media relations)

All points-of-sale throughout Williams-Brice Stadium will be cashless. Fans must use credit or debit card or a mobile-pay option (i.e., Google, Apple) to purchase concessions and merchandise. Queuing at points of sale will be designed to allow for physical distancing between guests. Some concessions stands will not be open due to the lower seating capacity this season, however, the service ratio will be higher than when the stadium is at full operation.

Alcohol will still be served at Williams-Brice.

Stadium Entry/Exit (from South Carolina media relations)

Gates will open two hours prior to kickoff and will include signage to facilitate social distancing. To alleviate crowding at entrances, fans should plan to enter at the time recommended on their ticket. Face coverings (over the nose and mouth) are required for entry to Williams-Brice Stadium and in all common areas around the stadium. Face shields are not acceptable facial coverings for entry to the stadium.

Also see: Insider breakdown of the Gamecock depth chart

Other notes of interest

--There will be no shuttle service for general fans this season. Shuttles will be limited to students with a valid Carolina Card.

--Tailgating, grills, coolers and buffet-style spreads are discouraged but tents are strictly prohibited. Large gatherings will be asked to disperse.

--Restrooms will have a modified layout and will have a door for entrance and exit. Fans can't go in and out of the same doors during the course of a game.

--To help distancing for the players, no fans will be in the first two rows of the west side of the stadium and no fans will be on the first six rows on the east side, either. The player and coaching box on the sideline has been expanded to the 15 yard line to give teams more room to spread out. Also any player, coach or essential personnel who will be on the sideline will adhere to all of the SEC's testing protocols.