GamecockCentral.com

Another third of South Carolina's rotation is off the board in this year's MLB Draft.

Cody Morris was selected No. 223 overall (Round 7) by the Cleveland Indians, joining Adam Hill as the other Gamecock pitcher drafted Tuesday.

Hill was picked up by the New York Mets No. 110 overall.

Morris, who redshirted his first year on campus after undergoing Tommy John surgery in high school, worked his way into the weekend rotation this year and went 8-3 with a 3.68 ERA.

He's also coming off a career-best performance against ECU in a regional where he threw 7.1 innings.

The slot value for this pick, according to MLB.com, is $173,000.