Exciting Irmo 2027 OT Nate Carson talks South Carolina spring game

Head coach Shane Beamer's mantra this offseason has been to "take it a step farther"
Paul Mainieri spoke at length about his job status and relationship with Jeremiah Donati on Tuesday afternoon.
NOTESJackson was offered in Jan., visited USC's Junior Day in Feb. and returned to campus for spring practice just a
After an embarrassing weekend in what is becoming the worst year in program history, the problems are existential.
South Carolina lost two games by a combined score of 30-3 at home.
Head coach Shane Beamer's mantra this offseason has been to "take it a step farther"
Paul Mainieri spoke at length about his job status and relationship with Jeremiah Donati on Tuesday afternoon.
NOTESJackson was offered in Jan., visited USC's Junior Day in Feb. and returned to campus for spring practice just a