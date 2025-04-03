Premium content
PREMIUM CONTENT
Published Apr 3, 2025
Columbia 2027 WR Khrisitan Jackson talks visit for Gamecocks' practice
circle avatar
Lee Wardlaw  •  GamecockScoop
Recruiting Editor
Twitter
@RivalsWardlaw
Subscribe to read more.
Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
Go Big. Get Premium.Log In