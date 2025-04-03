Columbia 2027 WR Khrisitan Jackson talks visit for Gamecocks' practice

South Carolina is making its' fifth consecutive trip to the Final Four and seventh in program history.
South Carolina's seniors are embracing their roots, and relishing the future rule they have in the program's success.
South Carolina women's basketball has had three of its worst 3-point shooting games of the season. Can it turn around?
Notes from Dawn Staley's press conference in Tampa.
On Joyce Edwards, her basketball obsession and how it's helping her through her first tournament.
